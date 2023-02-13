ABC News special ‘Crisis of Command’ investigates Uvalde failings

ABC News’ John Quinones talks about ABC News Live’s “Crisis of Command,” which breaks down the 77 crucial minutes of inaction during the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live