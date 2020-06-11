Transcript for ABC News Special Report: Biden’s lead steadily rising in various states

Three days after the election president comes path to his second term is narrowing as we wait to find out who will spend the next four years in the White House. There are now only a few states yet to be decided in the presidential race. Be used and will of the voters. No on an unending else it's chooses the president news stationery from BBC news. Election headquarters. Election when he twenty. Hi everyone thanks for joining us this ABC news special report I'm Diana stayed up. I'm Terry Moran former vice president Joseph Biden is inching closer to winning this historic race for the White House. The steady ordinary call the process of counting the votes continues in several key states days after the election and almost all those of battleground states. Earlier today Joseph Biden pulled ahead of president trump in his state of Pennsylvania if he wins it. That state alone has enough electoral votes to put fighting in the White House. For the next four years but again that's been it. And now we go to Georgia in a remarkable moment Joseph Biden took the lead in Georgia overnight is holding a very slim margin over president drove there as they count the votes. Here's a live look at a polling center in Atlanta again those votes are still being counted we are awaiting those numbers and of course giving them to you. As we get them but let's take a look at where things stand right now. For both candidates right now Joseph Biden has 253. Electoral votes president trump with 214. One of them needs to hit 270. In order to win this election and it just got it in Delaware with the biting campaign. Rachel what are you hearing from Biden's name right now. The branding campaign is feeling confident they are feeling good when they're looking at these numbers when they're looking at states like Pennsylvania which is now leaning towards Joseph Biden and also in Georgia as states that a Democrat has not won in a presidential cycle. Since 1992 that's nearly thirty years they are absolutely confident that Joseph Biden will be the next president of the United States and so confident that tonight Joseph Biden and senator Kabul Harris will be here just right behind me speaking to their supporters Joseph Biden plans to address the nation. And Biden has been really concentrated on projecting a sense of leadership to Americans during this time he's telling them to stay calm as every single vote gets counted. But he's also showing that he plans to tackle some of the biggest challenges that our nation is facing. Yesterday he came out in front of the cameras and before he even talked about the election he does not the pandemic he talked about the lives that are lost. He's trying to convey to the American people that he's going to be a leader at sixty unite this divided the head nation during this time Diane. Got in Wilmington del over the biting campaign thanks Rachel now let's go to the keystone state could be key to the election Pennsylvania. The state that could push Joseph Biden over. The boundary to being president let's bring in even told him I believe a native daughter of Pennsylvania. As she's in Philadelphia evil what's the latest there. At first that Dick Tracy and I and native daughter Philadelphia but I didn't live here at work here so I feel like I've been adopted by the city I don't wanna claim that was born here because I know how. Silly people are. How we should say Joseph Biden is now leaving here intensity and I had very slim margin it's about thirteen thousand votes. There are less than a 120000. Of those ballots that are outstanding job those are mail in ballots which we know. Have overwhelmingly good line for Joseph Biden now we should point out Donald Trump needs about 55%. Of those remaining ballots ago his direction in order to take the lead Biden needs 59%. Of those two of bullied a potential recount now. We should point out where a lot of these ballots are coming from right these are mail in ballots and they are coming from predominately. Democratic strongholds. The Pittsburgh area at the Philadelphia area and its surrounding counties. Those areas are more likely to vote for. Joseph Biden and so there is this expectation that a lot of these votes that are coming in will follow in his favor as well as the fact that they are male and votes but I also want to point I'd into thinking that we are seeing here. You could actually watch the count happening here. In Philadelphia and it was that a move that the C made to make sure that there wasn't transparency they realize that all eyes would be on Pennsylvania and specifically on Philadelphia because the president has called Al Philadelphia repeatedly. As being a place that bad things happen to they wanted to give that sense of transparency. The people here in Pennsylvania but also the rest of the country. Terry as people can watch those votes and seeing what's happening. And even your reporting has brought a lot of transfers this on some of the issues that are. Being contested right now by the present team for example. He's been talking about and the Republicans have actually taken a case Supreme Court about. Mail in ballots that arrived absurd than the election thereafter after Election Day. I ended to count so far have any of those ballots are then counted in the totals we're seeing right now. Jason Terry we heard the secretary of state that those ballots were to be segregating she's got that earlier in the week that they would not be a part of count. Just ten make sure. We actually caught the three largest counties in the state of Pennsylvania. Allegheny Montgomery and Philadelphia. All three counties tell us those votes. Have been segregated they are in a different area and they have not been counted and this time and I just want to point out that the Philadelphia commissioner who actually confirm that information for us isn't Republican. Outs nick. And I think that's important to note because. And as so many. It concerns and complaints are being lobbed it in this direction at about this issue we need to remember that most of the people that are inside that room are bipartisan coalition of people who are trying to make sure that the votes are counted. Accurately Terry's all right even pilgrim reporting the facts there from Philadelphia thanks. Now let's go to Georgia which could be somewhat of a surprise in this election the state has long been a Republican stronghold overnight Joseph Biden took the lead there Alan Lopez. Is in Atlanta for as an Allen what's the latest on those outstanding ballots. Yes so here in Georgia Diana abiding in leading over the president I had my about a 1577. Votes now. The Georgia secretary of state was a Republican. Says there are up now to 4269. And balance outstanding and four separate counties the biggest chunk of those are in Gwinnett County now that is a blue. Leaning county but I also want to point out what happened in the overnight hours a reason why we saw I didn't headed this morning was witnessed. There are counting of ballots in creating county has also blue leaning county it is also the county. That was a long represented in congress by the late civil rights icon. John Lewis was also a vocal critic of president sob now. Another thing I want to point out is right before we came on the air president some sweet it. About asking really where Omar and the military. Missing ballots in Georgia while we know. That bill is nearly 9000. Ballots must come in by 5 PM today can have a postmark. On. Election Day an Election Day postmark essentially so those are still coming into the other thing that I want to point out is. I am taking a deep counts and that the secretary of state gave us regarding this absentee ballots there are also provisional ballots that need to be counted in. Ballot that also need to be cured my ended today at 5 PM Diana. Aren't a lot still left to count Alan a lot of people are attributing. I didn't come back they're so far to Stacey Abrams explain her role in all of this. Yes is Stacy Abramson ran against governor Brian camp about two years ago is two years ago he narrowly lost by about 55000. Vote came after her loss. She founded a nonprofit and she wards with the mother of voting rights groups here in Georgia he was able to register about 800000. New voters still isn't finding does take the lead in this state in this state. Does turn blue in Democrats. Are giving her credit for doing that Diane. Senate race is there both appeared to be heading to run us what do you hear in front. Yes tell they're really tight and again it's something that you know. They weren't really takes that scene we know that out right now Republican senator Kelly Loeffler was appointed bar earlier and they here will be facing Democrat Rascal war or not was a passer here in India's state run not there now. Bill when it's really tight right now when they haven't. All that's there right now as a life with him Republican David Perdue. And John ons on so that is something as is pointed. Perhaps. Coming on T January so they might be seeing. Two senate races here in this case Diane. Ellen look this chorus in Atlanta Alan thank you. And as Ellen mentioned not just a future of the White House in question right now but also the future of congress will break it all down with our panel. When we come back. Welcome back well as we wait to learn who the next president knighted states will be let's turn to our virtual roundtable to help break it all down portion joining us today former Hillary Clinton Campaign national political director. A man directory of author and historian Leo right rigor. And former Republican congresswoman Barbara com stack. Com Sox giving thanks for being with us all comment only to get what you four years ago on that Clinton Campaign get a very different. Our election as you see Joseph Biden taking leads in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia right now. What are your feelings. And hopeful. And really just proud of this team and proud of all the folks who have been out there organizing. Who put their lives on the line to vote they were worried they were nervous they stood in line. Just really hopeful for where this country can be an at the same time I recognize we are not all the way through the tape. So we gotta keep putting our head downs working. All the way to the very end I think anyone on the Clinton Campaign recognizes it is not over till it's over and we got a. Stay in and stay hopeful spoken like a pro elections aren't. As easy as Twitter where but Barbara let me let me turn Q so it was it was pretty good day for Republicans but now I want to ask you about the spot. Did president trump and his approach to this period is putting. These Republicans in the handful of Republicans have supported the president's claims about election fraud in elections being stolen from some are criticizing. Muster staying silent right now what do you make of that response would you advise your colleagues in the house and senate. What should people do as president her apparently takes this this approach. Well I think you'd. Senior people like Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio bands. Natalie Adam can singer here they're actually been lots of members who use the outset let's and you don't you have not been giving any evidence and they are going to go along with this and I think they they're seeing that it's really amateur hour. Where this campaign in the White House they don't happy serious legal team. And they are literally sending out emails saying hey call it you have any evidence of wrongdoing. Or if you want to help Argyle underground they don't have somebody like Ben Ginsberg. Are channels and network where does not to reach out. In 2000 that James Baker had. And so you you know Ben Ginsberg has its lines if you're going to have serious allegations got to get them. On Election Day and get them documented. And have. Affidavits that is going back in just lobbing things out beard you know I think it was really telling that last night and yes he left the president's spoken yesterday when his son's stroke. They just throw out the accusation. But they don't take any questions because they don't have any answers. That's a great point in that. Can't pay didn't seem like it was prepared. To render to work. They did anyone in charge stemming Rudy Giuliani is not. Somebody who knows how to do this the grant and Ginsburg guys you know he's just brush top and daisy Bora camp again he is. Is it like impeachment where you can just run things get a going to court with serious legal document. Right and then today they may get there we are opt in for a fight over the next few days of the good lire or girl lip. Ask you put on your historians hat here we've had contested elections in the past this time president trump says. He wants this to go all the way to the Supreme Court what is the past. In our contested elections. Tell us about how this might play out. Still I think one of the things that we have to look to ease and an election that caught up to the supreme Courtney leave it to count election. Her news or go to war. There was you know the paint and be out there are at a that. Is going to the court. Or seeing right now is not. The evidence that and put orcas in sketchy at it evident even being four right now we're seeing allegations were seen news nations. To keep in mind is when we in an election rate is Kenya ran out what we contested election. There's an eminent. Ten mobile leash in Ian quiche. Weeks going into this isn't there's been. All of these people on the ground and organizations mobilization or increase in Bonn. Enduring and the integrity of voting. There's not necessarily anything are trying to paint ball back on it would lead us you mean our moment even say they want to sit and. All right. Wherever girl Amanda rent Syria Barbara Comstock thanks very much for being with us. And coming up more going to be live on the ground in two of the key battleground states the latest on the state of the race from Arizona and Nevada. Stay with the. Welcome back as we watch the presidential and down ballot elections we can now project Democrat and former astronaut mark Kelly will defeat Republican Martha makes Sally. In the Arizona senate race Hillary shots in Phoenix forests and serene. How important is that senate seat when it comes to the balance of power in Washington. Hi Diane it is incredibly significant it we just learned in the last couple hours ABC news called. Mark Kelly the winner in its special senate race against Martha makes Sally. For the very first time in decades Arizona's gonna have two democratic senators heading over to Washington. Of course this is to build John McCain's senate seat a lot of people we spoke to in this state in the state both Democrats and Republicans. Say that they actually really didn't like the way that. Trumpets spoke about John McCain so they're not surprised that this state is leaning blue bases they say doesn't of the many reasons. Quite a Phillips currently leading blue right now. And I want to. I hadn't worn of that is arena if you can because now you're looking at two democratic senators but also. Biden now ahead in Arizona if he holds onto that lead in this state goes from red to blue. What's behind that. Yes and just new numbers in the last couple hours of those margins between the two candidates are actually shrinking they are now separated. By one point four of a percentage point Biden is still in the league he's right under 50% he lost his majority status. And he is separated from Donald Trump by about 44000. Votes so what's the mood in this state you might be wondering we'll just right now they're at a few hundred. Protesters right outside the building where people are counting the votes we actually went out there to rally yesterday we met many of them and they said that they really just want to make sure. That all legal votes were being counted of course there is no indication at all that any other type of boat is being counted. Could also just so shocked that this state is leaning blue right now. If they see that the only indication would be that there could be censored corruption. In the counting process although there is no indication of that right now Diane zaireans son Aaron. None of Forrest thanks during. And joy of his lead in the key state of Nevada has widened almost doubled since early this morning are Matt Gutman is on the ground reporting in Las Vegas map write it down force what what's happening there. What's happening is that the votes are starting to trickle in these are the mail in ballots that. It has taken quite a bit of time for the state of Nevada to tabulate down. This is for a variety of reasons which we'll get to later but I think the most important thing to know right now. Is that Joseph Biden has about a 20000 plus minus vote lead over president trump. That expanded nearly doubled the amount of votes that they had this morning an impressive right up to that 2% threshold. Com Hillary Clinton won the state by two and a half percentage when he sixteenths. And when all of these votes are finally tabulated in the vast majority of them 90% left. Of the 63000. It's getting very mathematical so sorry but 90% of the 63000. Are right here in Clark County which is a democratic stronghold. And the Biden camp tells me that they expect. They're getting at about two for one ratio so they're only it'll increase the lead. Com they believe and the current numbers tell us as the day progresses were getting get another small drop of ballots later this afternoon about 20000. Federal give us a pretty good indication of where we are in this race and again by team feeling very cop they're just waiting for somebody to call it. Waiting is right that countries waiting a lot of people on social media having a lot of fun. With Nevada. As they count those votes ever so slowly some great it means that there can explain at the table and make it does means. Why it's taken so long. I just I just have to note that Gavin Newsom the governor of the neighboring state of California. Iraq as Nevada by posting one of those Little League Baseball means of the kid like trying to run down from third to home. And that's what feels like it's happening here also I wish I had an accounting degree or at least Ed. Had done a little bit better and statistics in college because it is really difficult to get through the numbers here to keep changing them on us. One of the things we learned today is that what we were told we get 51000 ballots dropped today and then the registrar Sidwell. It was 51000 pages are actually 30000 ballots so we keep having to re Jaeger the maps from the bottom line is. They don't really care about our pace they are telling everybody to be patient. They didn't do it orally they're gonna do it well they hope to have. Unofficial complete results by Sunday. Accurate back. You're better than fast Matt Gutman in Las Vegas thanks. What we come back more on where things stand with ABC news is powerhouse political team and what happens next in the race for the White House stay with. Welcome back and as this race for the White House continues let's go deep guy right now into where things stand in those key states. Tommy Thomas has been tracking this force Tom. Where things stand at this hour. Terry diet we started the week talking about the big six we're now talking about the Big Five these are the remaining states that we're looking very closely at what we think election will be decided to big headline today was Joseph Biden takes the lead. In the state of Pennsylvania he's now what 121000 votes are still 124000. Ballots but still need to be kind. We know these ballots are a lot of them more from blue counties like around the area Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. In North Carolina president trump remains in the lead right now we're not good and ill for a few days. Who won that state in Georgia the other big headline Joseph Biden has taken the lead from last night when we went to bed. Donald Trump was in the lead but now Joseph Biden is ahead by about 15100 votes. There's 4000 ballots that are still remaining we know those were on the Atlanta metro area so they could favorite Joseph Biden as we keep watching that. Nevada Joseph Biden has increased his lead to 22000. Votes 160000. Ballots are still remaining we know that a lot of those were Clark County Las Vegas for right now Joseph Biden has the advantage and finally Arizona Joseph Biden still on top at about 43000. There's 200000 votes remaining the trump campaign yesterday was confident that they would catch up. At this point he'll be more than 50% of those ballots to win the state of Arizona a lot of them or miracle put county where Joseph Biden has the lead I want to show you. A little bit on the maps we kind of highlight the states and show you exactly where they're coming in. To kinda give you a sense of of the blue counties and why the biting campaign feels they have the momentum right now so is talking about the spread. In Pennsylvania. Right now being if he. Thousand of those ballots that still need to be counted are coming from this area right here. Eastern Pennsylvania the Philadelphia suburbs along with Pittsburgh right here's well about 35000. Ballots stealing to be counted these are mail in ballots. And we know just from looking at at the ratio so far of how it's been trending we take a look here. This is why the biting campaign is confident 80% of those mail in ballots. Of the early vote has been going to Joseph Biden so that's why they feel they can win Pennsylvania now if he wins Pennsylvania here's what happens when we take YouTube to the what if scenario. So we're gonna give Alaska here. Let's go to the the current map rig of Alaska. To president trumping that we haven't projected that but if Joseph Biden wins Pennsylvania. You can see his electoral total to 73 he's well past 270 where he needs to be for president trump to win at this point he needs Pennsylvania. North Carolina. Georgia any still not there he'll still need Arizona or Nevada if you loses Georgia where Joseph Biden has the lead. You can see the map right there to 69 becomes virtually impossible were covering every twist and turn in this race right now it's been changing. By the hour but this is where it stands right now. Terry Diane. Thanks son Joseph Biden on the threshold of the presidency. All right Tom's is still a lot of information out of so let's break it all down ABC news live anchor Lindsay Davies is that our ABC news election headquarters with our powerhouse political team Lindsay. Thanks so much Diane and as we wait to learn who will spend the next four years in the White House what do we do know a record number of Americans voted in this election. For more now joined by our ABC news contributors Chris Christie Rahm Emanuel about some since our Fagan thanks so much for joining us. Once again Chris like the start with you but just backtracking for a moment going back to the president's press conference yesterday was talking about. Basically you know all is fraud that took place how he really won in this being stolen the Democrats are stealing it how dangerous. Is that kind of conversation especially as we conceit that we see more Americans. Continuing to gather behind Ed in protests in some areas. Well listen that's are said yesterday it if you shouldn't have any inflammation without information. And so if the presence who say those things he's got to come forward with the evidence to do it. The one thing that I do think mitigate to a little bit is no one is really surprised. To hear the president's speech in that cell so its not its if you were by her Israeli over or does it it's it's it's listen it's not optimal. It's a progress to be done about justifying it. But I'm telling you that if if Barack Obama came out that something like that people would be completely stones because so counter to his personality. What Donald trumpeted last night was consistent with his personality. It is still not the right thing to do in my opinion that if you have evidence of fraud enough for you to say there is fraud. It's an effort centers like the election being stolen from me that you have an obligation at the very same time. To present the evidence the American people so that they can make a judgment and he didn't do that and I think that was a mistake. Both strategically. Legally. And quite frankly I don't think it's a briefing for president to be doing. Oh under those circumstances. And rom that this question to you if so we are gonna have for the president a Joseph Biden. How dangerous is it now for those who are gonna try to do you legitimize his presidency and how does he get Americans to to have confidence in the electoral college and confidence that he is their president. Well I think it's going to be consistent with what he's done as a candidate. From day one. Talking about the soul of America the character. I actually think the presence coming off as a delusional loser. Vs Joseph Biden's coming off as it can direct determined leader but I think getting right down to business is going to be the biggest thing. And you're not gonna just flip the switch from four years. A really harsh rhetoric. But I do think the country has been exhausted by what the president's done which is why nobody who really rallying. Given all the expectations what could add storefronts reported up. It's actually hasn't been like that I think the president doesn't have people listen like that and I think that the vice president. We'll get down to the work. Not just don't let began issuing the economy getting we're dealing with a Covert vexing but also making sure that everybody as she said it has himself. It's seen. Heard it has something to give to the future of this country that if their respective that way. The sense of the strange men and -- agent pool. But he modulated and they'll be some of the natural heating that occurs and the re stitching together of a cut fabric that brings this country together. As Harry heard Ron they're called the president delusional loser how does the GOP navigate this now we heard from Ron McDaniel a little while ago chair of the RNC. Seeming to have support that his claims that there has been indeed some nefarious activity. Well she and a very loyal advocate all through this process you know I think taking a step back. Uniting may be one of the mistakes that the president has made in this process. Is that he came out with such blunt force a sledgehammer the whole system is broken. As opposed to doing what we solved the chairwoman do which is to say look we have concerns. You know that people were evidently. According to people on the ground. Putting. Pizza boxes on the house won't. Thatcher because trying to all of us at that is in fact what happened he laid the ground work. That to happen now it doesn't mean that there was. Fraud that took place but it smells funny and you know that's how you start to drive an air NN instructed. Have the public question and I'll maybe something did happen here best and she was doing she was more fact. In the press. Event overnight we also inviting get a little bit believe in Georgia many people are talking about the Stacey Abrams affected you're talking earlier about the importance of coordinate the importance of organ is organizing. Yes that's based Siemens has him working in the state for over ten years her legacy project new Georgia project just continue that legacy. After she can and went on to other projects and she's come back with fair fight. To also work against voter suppression there's also organizations like Bucknell voter project. Black voters matter who were organizing black and brown people not chest in the city's been in rural areas remember there are black people in suburbs and a rural areas. Against the tie break is a pandemic but that is hitting black and brown people. More than most of groups they were able to organized digitally and physically to get people to vote and I think that makes a difference in us a reason why we are now claiming. Hopefully George in the blue column. Iran it seems like there is going to be a recount in Georgia how many times historically have we seen someone who was down. Have a recount and then they emerged victorious. In a presidential election are conservative but won't. Very rarely having everyone as a who've done a recount. You want to go into that recount ahead. He because the other person hats that not come off. I do think the only near I would say that while I think it's trending right you look at the numbers you can break them down where they're coming from and it's all proven right. The one thing we don't know is about the military balance. The and that margin is. Richardson in Georgia it's gonna go to a recount but it's very rear that a person below goes ahead it usually your head going into the recount. You stay ahead that the north. It Chris if president trump is to give you can't say what's your advice what do you say. Patel. To the president Lindsey met you. Whatsoever manpower Cooper reportedly made it didn't. Let me help here that put one thing about the Georgia recount that I think is really important. Given the way the map looks it may not change. That the path to 27 the offer Vice President Biden. But it may change. Whether or not they are Purdue gets that the 50% and appoints a runoff. So I think that we do recounts going to be asked for no matter what. Even if it looks like Joseph Biden Soria to seventy. Because produced gonna wanna know is there any way I can avoid. Being in that run off in January get just to tick above 50% because it's very close and going back and forth you know through much of the last 48 hours. Our thanks to our very tireless. Powerhouse political opinion thank you so much Syrian Diane back to you don't Trent thanks to the team that had thanks to you Lindsay you know you've also been working on the clock we appreciate it. Only come back or to take a look at how the world is viewing this election stay with us. Welcome back we're taking a look at the latest numbers in the key state of Pennsylvania in this presidential race former vice president Joseph Biden. Pulled ahead in that state this morning if he can hold onto that lead. Pennsylvania alone could give Joseph Biden enough electoral votes to win this election. This is fight continue to get a new statement out from that trump campaign from president trump himself saying quote. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee. That the American people have confidence in our government I will never give up fighting for you and our nation that's president trump statement. As did vote counting comes to a close that bring in our chief global affairs correspondent. Martha Raddatz for the question mark to all of how president trumps allegations. About a stolen election and how this entire elections being seen around the world what do you think. Well Terry you and I both know it did sounds reminiscent of boxing's we've seen overseas where there are strong man had dictators and it's that kind of thing are US embassy the State Department has in the past. And currently frankly. Warned other political leaders not to do to talk about fraud when they have no real evidence of wide spread. Fraud I think our allies are looking at this aghast. And hoping the election results are in soon I think our adversaries. Are delighting in it. And you know you've read those statements have put affiliated people saying this is great only half the American people will think the election is legitimate let's pull out. The popcorn so they didn't all of this kind of chaos and accusations are certainly. What our adversaries and enemies love to see but it makes the allies nervous they just want normalcy. And for ways that I that is tended prime minister of Slovenia which is where. Maloney a trump is from sent congratulations to president Gerald which may turn out to be premature but let me let me turn to military absentee ballots ballots cast by. Our military members stationed overseas they're coming in in swing states could does robbed of fact some of these tight races in Georgia Pennsylvania say. What we'll certainly could. I mean it obviously those ballots were cast on Election Day are before Election Day they are just now receiving those ballots. And that overseas ballots for instance in George Shipp in Georgia they had. Twice as many as I had about twice as many as they had in in 26 seeing. So and that's military members and any US citizens living overseas and that can include military families. In all these areas yeah they're watching those ballots closely they want to know exactly they would the everybody wants all the ballots could accounted that's democracy that's the way an election works but but the military definitely has a voice but you know. People think of the military is very conservative. It it is not. Always a very conservative in the way people cast ballots and in and you know president trip has made such. A big deal about the military while while he is an office that they too are extremely interested in this election. Those votes count as all our votes count cheap global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz in DC forced thanks. Ought to bring in ABC news Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now because peer the president is making some serious allegations about the integrity. This election what do we know right now what are the facts. Well there. Have been some generic allegations made not a lot of proof offered. And that's where we stand right now it's a lot of hearsay. In terms of the Justice Department looking at the case like this if there are legitimate allegations of voter fraud the Justice Department typically does. A look at it but we've seen no indication so far. That this Justice Department under even the ally bill Barr of the president is it's a city in. In engaging in this election they believe that the votes are counted by the states. And have you heard anything from attorney general Barr and signaling that the area that they're considering looking into this. In any way and what other security concerns are on their radar related to the election. Again nothing from the attorney general we have a generic statement and if specific allegations are raised there warned the Justice Department into an investigation they would look into them. But again nothing legitimate. And Kate has been put forth that we can determine just yet. What their concern right now is about the rhetoric is out there it in terms of friends elements somehow perhaps taking action because they're frustrated. By the lack of clarity. On the votes. So that there's great concern about that law enforcement officials are paying particular attention to any dis information. Campaigns launched by foreign governments and or here at home that would inflame people again. Until the votes are counted officials are concerned that the fringe elements might use this is an opportunity to foment some kind of vile. This didn't Pierre Thomas force in Washington DC thanks care. And here's a look at where the state senate where they embrace sessions say stands right now again. Former vice president Joseph Biden at 253. Electoral votes president trump currently with 214. One of them needs to reach 270. To win the White House we'll be right back. Welcome back before we go we wanna take a final look at the state of this presidential race right now we're looking at. Joseph Biden there was 253. Electoral votes. President trump with 214. They each need. 270. To win the White House and as you can see from those gray areas on the map several states still up for grabs. Let's zero two key states and former vice president Joseph Biden. Took the lead in today Pennsylvania. He's got a lead there and in Georgia much tighter there probably a recount possibly a recount there by the winds. Pennsylvania be the first time in that he'll be president this US president if he wins Pennsylvania. And that does it for this ABC news special report I'm Diane Macedo I'm Terry Moran thanks for joining us we'll have all the latest generation isn't stay with us. All day on Anderson is live for complete coverage of the 20/20 election have a great day.

