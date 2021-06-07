Transcript for ABC News Update: Florida braces for flooding as Tropical Storm Elsa nears

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us in today's update for more people have been reported dead in the Surfside Florida building collapsed. Green the death till now to at least 32 people. Meanwhile officials are trying to get more information on the 113. People still accounted for. Packets are checking on building. And here is thorough review. Pain. Reports many workers reach. So anything we daily happening even without the card number without even heard. For other details so about 108 years. Around seventeen. We're in. In this building during the last. The rescue crews discovered more bodies hours after demolishing a part of the building left standing clearing the way it. She now safely reach areas that were previously inaccessible. But now conditions are deteriorating as tropical storm Elsa is threatening the search and rescue effort. We have the latest on the storm's path coming up. And president Biden is set to meet with his coded response team as the delta variance spreads. The US fell short of Biden's goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose by the fourth of July. Now Biden is set to address the nation on the country's vaccination effort this afternoon. We'll bring that to live as it happens. And the Vatican says Pope France is and in good condition and breathing on his own after what officials call is scheduled surgery on Sunday. A source tells Italian news agency on so that Bob Francis was in good spirits even joking with doctors after he woke up from surgery. According to the Vatican the Pope is being treated for diver to delight is a condition. We're small bulging pouches along the digest to track to become inflamed or infected which can lead to symptoms like abdominal pain and bloating. Meanwhile his predecessor Pope Benedict. Is among the many now reaching out to wish him well but it is private secretary says the former vote is praying for the current politics full recovery. Meanwhile tropical storm Elsa is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay late tonight with close to hurricane force winds. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible and storm surge could reach is height five feet ABC's Trevor alt has the latest from Key West. His morning tropical storm Allison right. She keys rain bands hit Florida's mainland. A fierce gust of wind in sunny isles blowing this chair off a balcony sitting at several stories below. Personally took the video saying good share narrowly missed a woman from this storm's arrival on the heels of the fourth of July means it's hitting with thousands of tourists still in town South Florida residents taking precautions overnight. Some already feeling the effects just baton down the hatch Susan Garrett before it. Meanwhile officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions. Make sure there bowed to secure make sure their patio furniture is up and away each I'm get the last minute supplies that they need to act. Near Fort Myers residents packing sandbags in preparation. With many refusing to evacuate. On Monday Elson made landfall in Cuba battering the rural regions with torrential rain and strong winds rivers overflowing flooding fields nearby towns. Officials there are evacuating a 180000. To higher ground after the storm killed three people in the Caribbean. And ABC's Trevor alt is live in Key West where the outer bands of the storm are already bringing wind. And rain Trevor I know you're already two cameras down because of the weather very are coming to us from a fall in the producer's phone right now. What are you seeing there describe it for us. Well it's still been kind of an onslaught of wind and rain Diane yet we're trying to be careful I can't venture too far away from my producer and these phone here to go live to you can see already. We're seeing the effects of some of the flooding in effect I'm gonna go ahead take the phone from Indy here so that we can show you can look veered. Down carefully so the. Is it like a driveway here which is several inches flooded there's the drain. And the water level is probably a good six inches above it it means the system is working this is where the water supposed to flow to but. Earlier today we saw some of these trains actually bubbling up because the amount of water was just. Overrunning it and look how far that water stretches with all the flooding in this is far from and I in individual example this is happening all over. Key West and we size we were on the beaches are early this morning India plane that back to you. Waves because of sixty mile an hour wind gusts were really aggressively picking up slamming over the seawall and that's kind of exacerbating those fears. So we're going to be dealing with flooding here on Key West the rain. Is a little bit lighter than what we saw a couple hours ago we know that Elsa did pass about. Fifty miles west 45 miles west of the islands here but surely you could see. There is plenty of water for these people to be dealing with and this is gonna last through much of the day as well so it will probably get worse before it gets better Diane. Incredible as you go water level already so high of such an early point in this storm. That said Trevor clarity and they're well trained here they're used to facing tropical storms or hurricanes so how they've been preparing. Sure I mean they're. They are decidedly having you know island culture Diane their decidedly mellow about a tropical storm they're not surprised by it however there are taking steps is up plenty of people really tightly tying up their votes of the ports in the past 44 hours. We saw a few people wandering out taking in the storm today almost like that. There was something for them to experience is well at the same time we know the people who live on house boats trailers. They had been seeking safer shelter at the urging of officials because of this extensive flooding and extensive rain in the choppy waters as well having said that. We are still see no a lot of businesses continue to be open a lot of them have set up sandbags and their entrances just in case of flooding. It's not entirely disrupting their way of life for today but again. This will probably get worse and they're just kind of rolling with it as the storm rolls through. And Trevor I with a holiday weekend there a lot of tourists in that area. How in the how are officials there combating that aspect of making their going to be a lot of people down there that aren't so experienced with these kinds of storms. Is sure. Definitely and even a word of as much as 40000 people here for the fourth of July weekend a lot of them still. Are staying here through the week as this is about as busy of the time for tourists as you're going to see. What we're seeing is some experienced workers who were used to this on the island are working with those tourists and making sure that they state that they have a place to stay inside their hotels and then there's also just officials continuously reminding them. To not go out and venture out is actually saving gardens hand you might be able to see down the way there the wins he see those people all the way down. Kind of in Buehring. This weather but. They're still outside day in that is well and so people are just basically being told they need to be careful. You can step value not necessarily in danger if you walk outside that you want to have a safe place to stay. And hopefully by later this evening this bullet passed and we could see at the very least the flooding. Received Diane. I care for all things US Trevor stay safe thank you. Meanwhile Florida has issued a state of emergency is 22 counties are under tropical storm warning twelve counties are also under storm surge warning. And officials are telling people to stay away from the beaches on the State's West Coast. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has the latest from north Redington beach ginger good morning. And. And this is vacation weekend you concede though large population of people at the beaches you're just left the Tampa but they only have a couple more hours before things get really ugly and tonight is when the bulk of the storm is gonna pass by into early tomorrow so let's go ahead and talk about how the stars got a break down at cast. West of key west's you can see the images from Surfside where the rescuers were trying to get. The you know into those piles of debris the dust was blowing up they have got sucked at fifty miles per hour the good news is as most of the action is going to be on the West Coast of Florida said they shouldn't have as many problems. When we arrived and I've covered a lot of tropical storms and hurricanes we went straight to this park where they respect is offering sand for sandbags and you know that folks in camp but. Know that if they get a couple inches of rain. Plus the storm surge. They can have significant flooding and does not need to be the epic proportion type of hurricane so. Just a note of why this is a big deal. And then moves up the coast you'll see those conditions deteriorate as far as rainfall and then the wins they're gusting probably around sixty yourself. But I do think that the push of water in combination and with the water falling it's going to be our biggest problems seceded timing there. Making its way parallel to tamp just after midnight tonight. Moving into the big then seceded heat could certainly see impacts again. Tonight through early tomorrow morning. And then it's up along the Florida Georgia State line by tomorrow afternoon if this path looks familiar it's partly because you remember eight F from last year. Very similar tracks it with the current forecast about such. And so we could see some similar impacts but remember it's Hyatt has the play and it. There are a lot of things that lot of different factors so keep in mind that there will be storm surge on the order of three to five feet. Camp abate the place that we're most concerned about that a lot of these beaches can handle two to four feet pretty easily. Then rainfall on top of that right if you get six to ten inches or rain on top. Three to five feet of water. Now are starting talk about significant flash flooding so I really say if you don't go in your car and a storm like best that's relatively fast moving tonight into tomorrow. It's safe from alpha. And that's the rain doesn't stop at the state line does read in the Georgia South Carolina as this thing tracks north. It will likely start to lose its drink because it's over land but ten as it hit the Atlantic again. Right off the coast of New Jersey it's been try to spend up to a tropical storm so what that could mean going into the early part of your next weekend. For Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket certainly the Jersey Shore Long Island you see. Tropical storm force gusts and the potential for really heavy rain as it comes up against that cold fronts a severe storms a possibility their tail. But a lot of people is Sam this kind of a nothing storm well every storm of the big deal right a tropical cyclone of any sort is a big deal but especially with the geography here. And Diane. With sea level rise and I would like to leave that no because Tampa for example anticipates the planet scientists have been saying for years that Tampa CFTC NN. More a sea level rise by the end of this century that all starts to play a factor. Even in relatively small stones but it. It does chief meteorologist ginger zee thanks ginger stay safe. Let's free Florida State representative nick to set glee who's on the phone with us represented thank you for joining us they know you're busy we appreciate it. Thank you proud of me your morning so give us an update how are things looking in their right now in house the state preparing for this. If things to be a typical Tuesday this morning Eric your little acrylic busy high will sit on liberty in the Iraq speech so you know locally. RW we've been through this. Correct or war article Coke Serb you don't if there are low lying areas there are quick advantage at the camp X. The taking you know lose sight of literature and securing those about to have a book the making sure that that the vote is being secured. And I think you know what what I anticipate. Early afternoon. It of course is caught people be getting old war in the obviously hunkering down at that point. The orbited its forecast to be just off the coast. Through the overnight hours and it hopefully. You know I'd wake up tomorrow according to the goose or cancer client. You know what because power outage here isn't as being like apple it got right now. You know I think this is something that you know we've we've deputies got good tropical storm before. As who actually as at November. Inco lobbied balcony has aerial. Cope with the opening up for folks are special these folks are patched. But if anybody you'll feel like they're not cooked books being home got the Grenoble cougar. But again I think that. You know we we keep. We keep most violent storms in the Gulf of Mexico for the obvious reason the specially you know this time year old we have got orders of Peter LED ninety decreased. Public beautifully put this is forecast duke you know remain a tropical war and we just need to be vigilant common sense. The end and hopefully you know we have habitable impacts on chronicle. And then we know that in the Floridians are well prepared for this kind of thing in the have dealt with these storms is sadly many times before so. At least that is a bright spot here a but I know you're also a small business owner and unfortunately. Small businesses there have already been deeply act impacted by Kobe did. Now they're facing this storm what do you think small businesses need right now. Well look you don't more businesses need to you know obvious monitoring needle created you know that eat it you know how to cook. You're the court this term here Condit and go to they are that was scripted. And then spend spend money there and they keep keep the business card going I look I think that. You'll thankfully you look at the applicant could be you don't significant weather event so I you know morning anticipate it is. You know depending on power outages are they were by the way the Duke Energy your locally bureaucratic Antarctic tribunal a couple years it. The keeping the trees trimmed back to the house. You'd habitable impacts will it would be cut the storms. Like you know it's my it's my guess that you know the it'll be. Previous flight Paula per purporting to four hour depending on the type of business. I and then they'll be out of the back up and running by eight by this week ended in a doctoral we've had. It's been very very busy here at the Coca communities. In the last several months with you know folks coming from. Little over the country. Wanted to be huge here people or I think that it had duffel appear to kind particular bandages. Of having the ability to travel this summer in you don't have a little park here in bed after the telecast will be also would be back to normal. And then this all comes less than two weeks since that deadly Condo collapse in Surfside Florida 113. People are still unaccounted for there. Search and rescue teams are trying to work round the clock how minority you. About the combination of this active search and rescue efforts still ongoing with his tropical storm now on its way. He delegates. Inserted with an awful tragedy. Org on the in southeast Florida for obvious reasons our heart goes out to the families. Who've been impacted by that obviously the first responders are working. You know 24/7. Notes it to find the remains in that there is you know wall open it is it is diminishing you know. I do believe in miracles UW have certainly I don't there's been there's become delayed due to weather. But again you don't loses loses storm that you know all part of what I think that any delays to be short lived. In you know get my prayers her or her appropriately devote expected and certainly core of the first responders on streets. Ranked Florida State represented nick to sadly wishing you hang your residence there a safe passage through this storm thank you. Thank you. And this past weekend was the second anniversary of California passed the crown out. It aims to protect women in the workplace who Wear their hair naturally. But we come back meet one of the women behind the movement. After a weeks long controversy Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist and creator of the 1619 project Nicole Hannah Jones. Has declined the university of north Carolina's tenure offer her decision comes after the university's first offered her the position of Knight chair in race and investigative journalism. Without tenure a like journalists who held the position before her. Jones will instead joined Howard University she called the choice to declined UNC's offer quote a very difficult decision. Not a decision I wanted to make. And in addition to celebrating Independence Day this past weekend July 3 was also crown day commemorating the two year anniversary of California passing the crown act. The law aims to protect women in the workforce who decide. To Wear their hair naturally and prohibit. Discrimination extending to protection for hair styles and hair texture it passed in thirteen states thirty municipalities and a federal bill was also re introduced in march of this year. And here with us now for more on this Los Angeles county supervisor former California State senator holly Mitchell holly thanks so much for being here senator we appreciate your time. First up tell us a little more about and the crown act and why it's necessary. Pat and wonder celebrate. Here black liberation day on an important element for many oh country. And because discrimination exist you're seeing our Betty. Black he had mail and email be suspended from school. Where your heritage yeah Tuesday. People not being hired. Most and so it really fundamentally. A discrimination at the crown act by established that. Black here is a great big tray. Paying to local in the workplace and it's oh. What do you call. Doesn't passing this legislation in California does on a larger scale because it is also being considered in many places elsewhere. But it sounds like you want to go further than just legislation also does raise awareness about the issue in general. Only clear the deer eating that it's really a culture shift. You wonder what happened protection law and what are people whenever people on how to relax and allow it to where you're in and its Axel say we're slow. Or look. And actual year. I'm it is acceptable that it is nothing about it on national. Omar in a crawl anywhere is saying I LE TI saying. My colleagues ever considered bullying no one in Mitchell PL just how much you're locked. I'll mentally million is about to ship. This movement where black people every way we are right. Where are here to actual state wherever we go. And that this is gonna cite a very basic question but it may be confusing to send just explain what you mean when you say natural hair. You know I'm here at the world yet checks or say or have a she eat now eat quietly early next year and so I'll allow you to where you're. How did not require that I should actually written here. Watch the exit out oh. Grade org lists or other examples and salute the crowd. Says that here as it raced base rate. Means the growth gap I have no control. Our race. That protect it's out. Are protected and did a lot is well basically means you're broke and a beer in your current patterns result I have. Opportunity incredibly we're taking your house so you can't say that braids or lots or navy and other styles are quote unprofessional. And can't be worn in the workplace that way. You know where I need exit or you're essentially standard. It's no connection rate here is the only thing that's the track did you all or a pro in the workplace is nothing in probably. By your ballot it didn't stop me from past being eyed California continued uncertainty is here. Now what I think your hair looks great today Froyo it's worth editor we so appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you for the Arab unity we appreciate it. And that does it for us here on ABC news live I'm Diana San thanks for joining us that are over ABC news live is here for you all day. When the latest news context and analysis I'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern. For the breakdown Stacy have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.