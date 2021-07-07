Transcript for ABC News Update: New York honors ‘Hometown Heroes’ with ticker-tape parade

Hi everyone thanks for joining us I'm Diana stayed out. I'm gonna vote in for Terry Moran it. York city was once the epicenter of the Covert nineteen outbreak for months the sound of ambulance sirens echoed Brooklyn to city streets. This is crowded hospital hallways as feds and IC music filled beyond capacity. It's Central Park was home to field hospitals. And the navy hospital ship comfort docked in Manhattan to help ease some of the strain. A third all New Yorkers stayed resilient for months like so many around the world every evening at 7 PM people cheered for health care workers who were putting their lives on the line. To protect itself from a virus than just a few weeks ago New York State celebrated 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated. With a fireworks display. And with that 70% milestone now cross crowds filled the streets of New York today to honor health care workers like Sandra Lindsay. A nurse who was the first American to get the cove in nineteen vaccine and also served as the brains grand Marshal. The print also celebrated other essential workers including those in child care transportation education. Community care and more rain Roy's on the parade route. With the latest Reno what's life there. What that Manning had and I can tell you that this really was just what New York City needed after. Really dark year and a half. As recent as this city was won the US at the center of the hope that nineteen pandemic but today. It was a big party you can't in this scorching hearing let me the way. And show you Broadway here right outside of Manhattan City Hall that big cleanup effort is now underway. Just a couple of moments ago the parade wrapped up in it was a big thank you to. All of the essential worker and let me tell you it was a really good time you can feel the joy down in lower Manhattan here have really just so thankful for the health care workers first responder. Educator. Free delivery workers in Sullivan anymore. Who kept this city going and very special as is that led the parade as the grand Marshal will remember clean air standards Lindsay. Who thought the pandemic hit the hardest hit New York City Borough. She made history by becoming the first person to get vaccinated he is the entire United States back in December. And today she was honored at the hero has so many. The other it. Workers were 2500 of them fourteen miles thirteen marching bands one of the biggest. Ticker tape parade here in New York City and now also warning about singer lady that her hospital scrubs and her backseat card. We'll be memorialized in the Smithsonian museum and really cool moment that got people excited was it old school MTA subway car. It was a 118. Years old from the transit museum here in New York City at it was also reportedly back in the reportedly serving as I joined the pandemic. Back in 1918. We saw transit worker is cruised down Broadway and that and of course they are build a block CEO here and first ladies are Elaine that crane. They made sure to join in on the boat they braved. The heat with all of the essential workers and address the crowds. To say thank you so it was a very special day here again. Special indeed beautiful images they also nice to people's smiles. No mask I'd ever imagined that all types of us and to workers for being honored today what's the reaction been. We'll be imagine it was a very bittersweet celebration you know this is also a moment you're black that's with that it was a really dark. Unprecedented time here in New York City again it was. The first US at the center of the virus but at this same time again it was has celebration studies that that's a worker they know that we could not have made it. This pandemic without them so. A lot of emotion sits here is a lot of smiles a lot of tears. So I can't very very happy day some of them saying that handles real to be honored in this way they think that they almost felt like elaborate even after we. Got it. Arena but I know some first responders are protesting the parade saying that the funds that were used to put on his parade would better be spent. On raising wages of EMS workers what do you heard on that. Yes I am actually has been a lot of backlash from unions representing emergency service workers. It's really all because of ongoing disagreements with this city over pay as you sandy Kenyon says some of those EMS workers work. Sixteen to eighteen hour days during the height of the pandemic that they deserve a lot more pain that they're getting guys. Arena I see you've been out there. A home warning covering this ticker tape parade here so we gotta protect habitats and that's okay as you good thing. From that what ninety plus degree did. Keep that happy they are you looking dead but we sort of bad pitches together just a little longer to be a little trivia how about that. How about they are you ready. Let's let's see you all right closing line and negative Robinson has not given a solid. Tell the people first that this morning we didn't learn that ticker tape affiliate comes from. I'm a couple things here with a riddle used to send things like stock prices over telegraph lines. And again the name ticker tape. Comes from the ticking sound machines made when printing these messages. Serena again and here we go with the first question here are what parade was the most ticker tape material from Rome day. In 1945 following allied victory over Japan in WW two World War II there. And 2009. The following the New York Yankees World Series championship. CN 24012 after the New York Giants Super Bowl when. In 1959 honoring the astronauts and the Apollo eleven moon landing. What's a guy RM going to be completely upfront up here I. The ad server let's take a dad I'm gonna go would be just because New Yorkers and making it. Though maps so sorry frantic and pray that it is okay he had 45 following an ally had here in Japan in World War II you tried that you tried. I'm learning something new here pilot let's go let's have an excellent all right our avenue we're gonna try and luckier read I feel good about this on red. Eight points was the first sports team to be honored with the New York ticker tape parade. May have the New York Mets being in the New York Giants cede the US Olympic team. Indeed the New York Yankees. Moon. Still we sick with the Yankees got to go would be. The answer is seething US Olympic team according to the watch in those as a all of got a now this isn't welcoming on US Olympic team's home from Paris is. In 19:44 but Reno I am a Yankee fans I appreciate the enthusiasm. As a love that New Yorkers are notorious for doing everything that the including cleaning up after the parade but everybody out. The blowers are already out there it is god love it. Rita Wright audio of the New York minute if it into you guys thanks arena. And we like to. Do us allude to some health care heroes of our own doctor John Brownstein doctor Lowe Patel doctor Darian Sutton. And doctor Todd Eller in our names you know doubt have all become very familiar with because they've been not only working the front lines during a pandemic. They've also been here with us on ABC news live the entire time to guide us through at all. And we're so happy to have you all with us now it was the the first time looking at all of you. At the same time in and we just start by saying thank you all so much for everything you've done for being here. And for all your reporting over this pastor you're such a big help by known not only to us to sort through so much confusing information but to viewers at home as well. Thank you lose. Exactly did he or routed to be here. I wanna start with you you're an infectious disease epidemiologist he worked with the CDC and the WHIO in the past to build tools. And response a pandemic what stands out to you about this pandemic and the response to it. Our thanks to and it's great to be your column my colleagues for the first time you know touch it there's a lot that stands out you know we've been tracking and outbreaks and pandemic for twenty years now it's our summer is a tornado when he got all but nothing like this we've always been worried about the fires spread east and dramatically and they can bring the roll down basic fact can just get two more people wish a little how do you rate but enough that it really costly catastrophic in each he had. Tools we were building surveillance systems he alerted the WHIO but ultimately each person are certain to coordinate a response that we wanted to see from both the national efforts and also the global scale clearly shot massive underfunding ever public health infrastructure which you had to dope testing and -- to pass the wish other people from other industries coming into how we also saw the profound impact and inequities helps your system so we've learned so much I do hope that are in emergency like this needs Muir she had changed the future of endemic surveillance and response I'm hopeful the world how better infrastructure report but get center Kirk forecasting and pandemic prediction age and eighty hopefully you'll see you left epidemiologist on -- and streaming and maybe it. 08 hit you know that's a good and a bad thing right because we've love scene all you guys especially doctor Sutton. I've called them my on news twin. Says he's innocent barber and ha ha ha ha. Doctors sudden you've had a unique kick our perspective seeing this pandemic up close on both coast working in New York City during the height of the pandemic. Then California tell us about your experience. Well good afternoon tenant out to safer is something that wasn't purposeful I don't know how I did it put some out of hand and it just seemed to follow mis. Tom went and looked actually this experience that tremendous drive but I also have to thousand trauma that many of myself and other providers hold on suits. Still try in terms of understanding then realizing -- incredible amount of drugs he that it took to understand the disease Orson transmission. As well as a treatment that we are proving to be effective and helpful for patients. But I also dramatized often when I remember those patients early on this pandemic who had many questions and unfortunately east. Physicians and other providers we were all kind of learning on the job and and so it made it very difficult and that culpable here is something that I'll probably called I'm with me works it very long time but again I'm I'm very proud of the amount of progress we have made so far. As well you should be a doctor Patel what impact do you think this has had. This pandemic on your patience and all's clear interactions with them what are you seeing in your office that you feel like us at home may be aren't getting. A better person accepting your shot on ABC news shooting it is based. Are we treaty more than her out permeates their roller coaster you know I am last April last may in your city was eager rewards or Kobe deposit mothers and there's a compartmentalization. Of my own beer might not know try to assure. Gambling insane we could really be yeah. Anti terror case class children children and you any time trendy. It's fear and doing everything we need good information out there are obviously can't hold me. That is the city would be not just under and it will the rest rears back. And Danny. But a huge slash on health care access. And our society. And Louisiana and every level in terms of what he's been harmed when I see Lewis. This a long time and it's all Clinton needs to be done movies or not just actually when doctor grounds that would regard seeker. Disease outbreaks ideology mansions and sure everyone had. Access to health care for reopening schools we're doing everything we can't be sure people can vigorous lives. And accelerant what was the biggest challenge and now we treating patients but also just talking to them about this pandemic. Boy also want to do you got to shout out because you've done such a great job and Diane has been wonderful working with you from passed over your house. So I think the biggest challenges were actually when you look these critically ill patients. In the face when they were. Needing escalating amounts of oxygen knowing that many of them would require integration and again in the beginning as you've heard or uncertain of how the treatments we had to learn on the fly. Positive that came out of that was there was a lot of collaboration around the country about how we should treat these patients but none of it was evidence based. And we couldn't just wait for the control trials took to inform us we had to make these decisions and there was a lot of uncertainty in that was difficult back combined. With the fact of course your very contagious. Virus that there was a lot of fear with the nurses the respiratory therapist other positions the nurses had to do twelve hour shifts in does seem wrong to single wrong with the patient with critical Colbert and is trying to talk them through it and any car urged them and tell them that we've really think that the the PP either we're reusing does work but again. In the beginning it was uncertain how how effective this was so I think he uncertainty in knee in a rapidly evolving pandemic. Was one of the biggest challenges that faced us. And doctor Brown's and I can only imagine what that was like working at a Children's Hospital how do you deal with younger patients. Throughout all of this and also their parents and and how are things now with the delta variant seemingly affecting younger people. More than previous strains. Yeah thank you know united spoke in a boat. Kids and this pandemic so much I appreciate all the you know the conversations you've act because it has been complicated or search kids don't get. I seriously ill from this virus as adults but they do and we know that you know while overall numbers of low our little children are hospitalized is asking those with underlying chronic conditions but many are healthy and so we regularly at a hospital you know with a packed icu dealing with kids you know as doctor that you were learning the science in real time so it was strange to bigger how to treat these kids especially as you're dealing with this multi trees send your lunch and so now yes you know we're seeing you know keys is riding especially among younger people those that are in the vaccinated group you know were encouraging them to you know to get a taxi in. Now just to get sheets is down in Kenya beach and for those that are unvaccinated you know it's all important adults around under parents get backstage to protect those kids are. You know of course we're we see approval of the vaccine in younger kids coming up hopefully in the next couple months and that point cash really hope we can get you of these vaccines wool more broadly. Conductor a sudden I'm sure you remember at the start of this whole pandemic it was. Almost like it was a people making light over the running joke that black people we're not giving co rid of the same rate as as white. But there we learn pretty quickly that that was not the case what did you notice when it came to disparities. And how this pandemic affected people of color and what are you take away from that. Lieutenant that's after the Tokai eloquently pointed out this pandemic has expose our health care system and the deficits lieutenant. But reasons that we need to fix it kind that I wanted to help everyone understand that. Greece is not a biological risk factor we learned very much that is the effects of structural. Bias and racism that creating social and economic an economic disadvantage is that perpetuate these disparities that we see not just encoded. But across the board and many other diseases so. Hopefully from this pandemic we gather this important information and knowledge and reminders that we need to focus on the root cause of that we can treat everyone safely equity equitably and if that they are all our own family members. Now you all have been so crucial in helping us fight misinformation throughout this pandemic so's I want to oppose teach you view. What's one thing that that if you could pick that you want to set the record straight on when it comes to this pandemic doctor Patel want you start us off. But yeah silence of the and I don't you know there is scientific recommendations. Change. As we getting word Dana and learn more this is progress this is an indication he's honest and she shouldn't be little truss design science. Worse yet we've seen people go back in Oregon Max testing vaccines than there it ended actually hunt them only to lose trust me to actually reassure us these. This is progress this is how we gone this far had done an arrogant yeah. It's great actor are what do you think. Covert vaccines do not cause infertility. Young women who were thinking about getting pregnant we want them to get vaccinated and we know that when you get cold in pregnancy can be more serious. Doctor Sutton. Kobe vaccines work I've seen it personally professionally and across the board throughout all of the research they're working to keep people out of the hospital networking. To decrease transmission if you have not gotten one yet please do go out and get a vaccine. And actor Brownstein. I can't believe I have to say this but five G mobile networks do not critical of the nineteen did you not spread and the radio waves are mobile networks air via respiratory droplets. And let's put that in that took it to the end at this point. Care phones will not give us covenant Modine the actor. In document tell the actor's sudden and doctor Brownstein I'm so honored to have been able to do this with you guys for the past year and a half I wish we didn't have to you. But I'm so so glad that I had you guys by my side this whole time we're so glad we rarely get event together today from to have this conversation thank you again. Think he's watching it here Diane idea until we actually point out one good thing also that happened that I want to make sure we point out. Doctor low Patel had a baby girl beautiful baby girl during this pandemic so shout out to doctor look we don't want to celebrate the good moments as well. And she's been on charitable than you yeah. That is true that is sure where family friendly show here guys yeah. They do guys. And while parts of the country are celebrating the reopening many cities are still fighting cove in nineteen in areas with low vaccination rates. We heard from nurses and doctors in Missouri Nevada and Alabama about what they're battling every day just listen. I never ever not. That I would be. Talking about this eighteen months after the start of a pandemic. Square one essentially I worry about. Nurses that are in their twenties and how this will affect them down the road team twenty. Thirty years Fino will Levy. And meeting today at Willie. You've probably. Handle death in her own life as a result of what they've encountered. Network everyday. And I worry about here. Mental and emotional hell. We are seeing a rise in cases start you know 20/20 5% of color coded actions costs are until the very act. We know what is more infectious and can producing more severe illness in the unvaccinated patience. I'm an easy situation and that my husband and my own doctors have a genetic immune deficiency that puts them at risk are really bad outcomes they re getting at here are ones. Right on a little bit. Gary had his front line on the strategy together really pulmonary nurses me. Christmas and it's sort of you know. It was scary they're not a single person following that hasn't had some some personal time. Couldn't live we all kept in different ways. And it's been changed database unless it's going to her on some days it was just government hiring has played some just. Want. Please go to that vaccination as much as we appreciate pizza coffee and military counters if you want to hold a health care worker got a pitcher yeah. Through to get that vaccine. Big thank you to be essential workers who are still fighting cove in nineteen around the world. In other news tropical storm also made landfall in Florida this morning we come back we have a live report from the storm zone. Stay with us. Welcome back Florida is facing tropical storm else after that made landfall about 11 AM eastern Taylor county it's already knocking out power in some parts and threatening more wind and damaged. And flooding ABC's will Reeve is in Crystal River Florida. Well what's life there right now. Wet Diane would be my first answer do you gross would be another way to describe it cleared him over rain squall here in Crystal River. It's it's it's intermittent here because the storm has passed us five to the north west that made landfall around 11 AM. Up in Taylor county in the storm wobbled a little bit we thought that we might be in the path of it or Tampa or somewhere else nearby. And then just kept getting delayed delayed delayed and finally made landfall. Midmorning today further north west and it's trailing a lot of rain with it we've had these intermittent wind and rain squalls. The most. Sort of pressing issue here in Crystal River would be flooding if you look down here. This is seawall we've got about I don't know two inches until it crests over there than if you follow me this actually is a parking lot normally. Right now it's a bit more of a swamp or a pond but generally those are the main issues here in Crystal River no major structural damage that we know of but of course the storm is still here at least its remnants as it moves its way north and northeast. And while we'll take wet and gross over you struggling to stand in the wind will Reeves stay safe friend thank you. Thank you had a manhunt. And a manhunt is underway in Chicago after three officers were shot. During an undercover operation officials say the two ATF agents in one Chicago police officer suffered non life threatening injuries. The officers were working and that unmarked car on Chicago's south side at the time. Our Alex Perez is in Chicago with the latest Alex suspect's car was found but officials didn't give any other. What have you heard. Yeah Kenneth you know authorities are kind of tight lipped about this situation right now because they say it is an ongoing investigation but. Here's no we do know those three law enforcement officers were in an unmarked vehicle they were. Hot under covers are not wearing uniforms and there are headed out of an operation according to authorities said they were actually all in the same car about to get on the freeway near I 57 here idea of this outside of Chicago when they say. Suspect that they suspect or suspects in another vehicle fired upon those officers now. All three of them suffered injuries but authorities say those injuries are not life. Threatening now at this point investigators are working both are out with the ATF and of course I Chicago police and an area. Police officers working to locate the suspect or suspects. But at this point authorities haven't really updated us. Kenneth as you know whenever an officer or is injured or shot it becomes an all hands on deck type situation and that's sort of what we're seeing right now Kenneth. A and M president Biden as you know Alex isn't crystal lake Illinois just about an hour away from Chicago. Mir Lori Lightfoot greeted the president as he landed in Illinois the two. Are expected to discuss the violence before his remarks later in the day on infrastructure Alex was expected to come out of that conversation. Oh well guess I can tell you you know mayor Lori Lightfoot here has at talked a lot about Doug tougher. Federal gun legislation making it harder for people to get guns making it harder. Cop for people who should not have guns in their hands Mickey Hart so people can get those guy and so we expect. That she will talk to the president about that. As you know Kenneth the problem that we're seeing here in Chicago is not unique to Chicago cities across the country are dealing right now with a surge in violence a surge in violent crime. And officials and all these cities are sort of scrambling to come up with different ways. To tackle this the federal government. President Biden his administration announced if you wait weeks ago they're gonna have. The DEA ATF. Dispatched as his some of these bigger cities to help. We gun trafficking and some of the violent criminals but. Everyone really looking for more firm plan forward mayor Lori Lightfoot here has made it clear that she thinks part of that plan is federal gun legislation. But as we all know I'd changes to got a lesson legislation coming from DC I could take forever may not happen at all Kenneth. Yeah a lot of work there and as we saw that video the mayor. Greeting president Biden there looked like they got right she got right down to business some serious faces. As our president Biden mere Lori Lightfoot basically stay on that tarmac. All right outs resident Chicago thank you sir. And Haiti is under a state of emergency right now after its president was assassinated overnight. President Joseph of Elmo wiese was killed when a group of unidentified attackers raided his home in Port Au Prince around 1 AM. The First Lady was also injured interim prime minister Claude Joseph condemned the attack but says a national police force. Has a situation under control ABC news State Department reporter Connor Finnegan. Has more on this a high cutter what do we know so far about how and why this happened. Diane he has been teetering on the bring for months now facing a constitutional crisis a political crisis. A crisis with coated and of course the security situation. And with this assassination today they could be pushed over the brink. We don't know that much at this point we know that in the early morning hours as you said presidential and -- always was killed in his personal residence. Outside of the capital port of prince. His wife more teen was injured in that attack. And she will be transferred to a Miami area hospital. Later today according to the Haitian ambassador to the US. He told us earlier today that there was a group of assailants some of whom were speaking Spanish. He says that they were all four in when they conducted this attack he does not know how they entered the country or where they are at this stage but as he said. Haitian authorities are trying to project an air of calm and security in the country at this hour. And Connor the White House condemned this attack president Biden called the situation very wars some. What can and US do to help the situation there. I mean at this point in time Haiti's future looks more green today than it did yesterday. The president pledging US support. But it's unclear what kind of assistance Haitian authorities need beyond the urgent call for a manhunt is defined the perpetrators. Of this assassination. Haiti has long asked for more security assistance from the US so we could see that in the days to come. As eighty Trace that boosts its border security and executed eight security forces throughout the country. It's been dealing for months now with the with armed gangs in the streets rival political factions are using them to project power. And so I think the US in the international community will be called upon. It's really helped to boost the Haitian government and its claims to legitimacy. And term president now. Claude Joseph we mentioned earlier. Is it isn't really tenuous in his position he was only made interim prime minister. In April amid a real constitutional crisis the legislature was basically disbanded in January it has not held legislative elections. Sandra Day O'Connor a 51 year old judge from the Arizona Court of Appeals. And the president's choice to fill a vacancy created by justice potter Stewart's for time. Sandra Day O'Connor a 51 year old judge from the Arizona Court of Appeals. And the president's choice to fill a vacancy created by justice potter Stewart's for time.

