Transcript for Accused killer makes stunning claim in Mollie Tibbetts trial

This morning a courtroom bombshell in the murder trial of Molly tidbits. And that accused of killing the university of Iowa college student in 2018 says he didn't do it. Instead Christian back pain and Rivera claims he was kidnapped. And forced to drive to master men and one and then killed tidbits whose body was found in a cornfield. On day six in the trial the 26 year old Mexican national took the stand in his own defense we count teen this never before heard theory did you tell law enforcement the truth. That night this. Not not at all he testified that on the day the twenty year old was killed he got Avant shower to fight to strangers in his living room. The unit Rivera who speaks little English says the men wanted him to drive the men his car. One man armed with a gun the other with a knife. We cannot come to play a study. That I shouldn't let things to it and everything was gonna be okay as they drove back pain and Rivera says they passed tidbits running three to four times. He claims the man then asked him to turn the car around in one of the men got out heading towards tidbits disappearing for about twelve minutes. Mean a Rivera testified that something was later put inside the trunk of the car. He says he then drove the men to a house next to a cornfield and was told that if he called police ex girlfriend and daughter would be hurt when he needs. Moment because I remember at that they say that if I was say something they what I this something to my family my ex girlfriend my daughter. The Hingham Rivera testified that once the men were gone he opened the trunk and found tidbits dead. He says he put her body in the cornfield. And decided not to tell police out of fear. But Hannah Rivera's testimony contradicting the prosecution's case that he told police he confronted its washing with a running. And black out on how she was stabbed and ended up in his trunk. The defense has rested its case in closing arguments are scheduled to begin this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.