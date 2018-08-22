Transcript for Accused Mollie Tibbetts killer makes first court appearance

Mr. Rivera you're not required to say anything at this appearance. That you are given the hour continues say something would you like to say anything be priority determines. Thank conditions of your release from jail. Mr. Rivera the following terms of release from jail are ordered. Bond in the amount of five million dollars cash only in the name of the defendant only. And only after approval for pretrial release by the department of corrections. If released you may not leave because she county Iowa without written consent to the court. You must turn over your passport or any other travel documents issued by the United States or any other country. To the powers she county sheriff's office within 24 hours of this initial appearance. You must admit to the department of corrections for pretrial release supervision for review. Approval and registration or participation. By the department at least 48 hours prior to their release from jail. That means that if you are not accepted. For supervision by the department of corrections you will not be able to post bond to be released from jail. Mr. Rivera give any questions about the terms and conditions that I just listed.

