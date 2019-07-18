Transcript for Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein denied bail

A federal judge ruling this morning that Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind Boris while he fights the sex trafficking charges against him. The well connected multi millionaire was arrested almost two weeks ago on sex trafficking. The took place between 2002 in 2005. And allegedly involved dozens of underage girls. Defense attorneys want him to be placed under house arrest in his mansion and offering to put out 100 million dollars as a bond that prosecutors calling Epstein flight risk pointing to evidence uncovered during a raid of his Manhattan mansion. Including piles of cash and dozens of diamonds. And an expired foreign passport with at scenes picture on it but a different name and has stated residents in Saudi Arabia. All found inside of a locked safe we think he's a significant. For a flight risks and that is why we are seeking detention. Pending. Trial also this week a new video from NBC showing president trump and Epstein and Marla go in 1992. Party surrounded by cheerleaders. Despite that video the president has said he had a falling out with Epstein fifteen years ago and the Trump Organization has told us Epstein was banned from our Alando. I wasn't a big fan of Jeffrey F etiquette you. One of that scenes alleged victim says it's time for the government to do the right thing and she's also asking other victims to come. Forward it's about your voice been hurt it's about people you know being held accountable for your their actions. You know justice been served. In asking for house arrest at stevens' attorneys say their client hasn't committed a crime since pleading guilty. To charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution more than a decade ago. If convicted he faces up to 45 years in prison Corina Mitchell ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.