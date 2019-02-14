Transcript for Former acting FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe speaks out for the first time

Former acting FBI deputy director Andrew MacKay to speak up for the first time since his firing from the bureau talking about president trop. And the Russian probe with CBS here's a bit about an a real. I was speaking. To the man who had just run for the presidency and a cheat and and won the election for the presidency. And who might have done so. With the aid of the government of Russia. Power. Most formidable adversary on the world stage. And that was something that troubles me greatly. How long was it after of apps that you decided to start the obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations involving president. Think the next day I met with the the team investigating the Russia cases. And I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine. Where are we with these efforts and what steps do we need to take going forward. I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground. In an indelible fashion. That war I removed quickly or reassigned or fired. That the case could not be closed. War. Vanish in the night without a Trace. When you bring in ABC's Jack Donte' for mar. Washington bureau and Jack this is a big deal we're again hearing from the KB haven't heard from him in awhile. But to Wear my latest reminder viewers. Whom McCain is in as a former FBI deputy director but also why this matters and he's now speaking out. Bright so. After James Cawley was fired by president trump. Peter McCabe took over the FBI he became the acting director of the FBI at a very very. Dynamic time I mean there's a lot going on. In the Justice Department yet you have to decide how to proceed with whether or not to investigate. This whole Russian matter and McCabe obviously as you heard him in a sixty minutes interview was pushing hard. That they need to do so that eventually the special counsel Robert Ball the former FBI director. Was appointed. By rob rose this time. And in the meantime a judge just wolves yesterday moving onto Paul Mann a port he just ruled yesterday that former to come campaign chairman Paul manna for. Continued to lied to investigators even after signing bad plea deal with the special counsel. This is also up another bombshell coming out of Washington tells why this is big deal. Well so. Palm airport did agree to plead guilty he he said. He did all things that the government had charged and part of that agreement meant he had to cooperate with the government he had deadbeat. Debriefed by investigators he had to talk them explain for what he did in answer their questions. That the Justice Department. The special counsel's office and the FBI. Said that he wasn't truthful and they cited by various that they thought that he Lott the judge agreed with three of those areas. In a critical one was his conversation matters communications with the dining Constantin Cohen it he's another figure in this that's been indicted. He is somebody who suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence and so him not being truthful. About that goes to the heart of the investigation as prosecutor said in court. And that story continues RHI dot say in our Washington bureau thank you so much for joining us for the debrief.

