Transcript for Acting ICE director slams New York City's sanctuary city policy

Immigration and customs enforcement in a war of words with the mayor of New York City is blaming the city's immigration policies for helping to cause the death. Of 92 year old Maria professing queens last week the suspect an undocumented immigrant. This afternoon the mayor's office responding Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan in lower Manhattan with both sides of the story Jack. Dave and a man in charge of ice came to New York today to lobby for greater cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration and customs. Enforcement he. He says that if the city stopped its Sanctuary City policies. New Yorkers would be safer. Ice director ask you although he started would exit today. Probably send my condolences to the family and friends of Maria Ortiz. And 92 year old woman. Who was recently raped and murdered here in New York City. None O'Neal LA and that I could be arrested if not for the city's policies. 92 year old Maria far test was sexually assaulted. And murdered last week the man arrested and charged 21 year old right he's calm was he in the country illegally and had many in jail before the Taliban said mayor double Lazio's policies resulted in fort s.'s murder. It is this city's sanctuary policies the news sole reason this criminal is allowed to roam the streets freely. And an innocent woman's life. Thousands of times a year undocumented immigrants are arrested at a price vials or retainer asking to turn custody of that suspect. Over to them so they can begin the process of deportation. The city response to almost none of those requests in a statement today a spokesman for the mayor said the death of Maria port just. Was an absolute tragedy and we mourn for her. Fear hate and attempts to divide. Our signatures of the trump administration. Not New York City. And immigrant groups say the city really isn't equipped to decide which immigrants should be deported. And we don't have a mindset of you know creating an issue between the good immigrant and that that immigrants for us every line is this team. I was so when we are thinking about pushing legislation test this. Thinking about the afterlife for every once in an essay I was kind of such legislation and bringing protection. Lemerre also says that the sued New York it is already the safest big city in America and doesn't need help from ice. To keep it that way.

