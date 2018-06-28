Transcript for Active shooting reported at newspaper in Annapolis: Police

Right now still very early on in this investigation I can confirm that we do have an active shooter had an active shooter situation. 888 investigate wrote in an apples. We are here apart apartments here we have numerous jurisdictions here that are assisting. I can't confirm any more details than that. The most important message that we want to get out to people now as we have a reunification center for everybody that were evacuated from inside that building. The reunification center is inside Lord & Taylor Indianapolis mall so we have command staff over there. So Rask in any family members that comes down here to the scene please come to the mall we can reunified with your family members. As soon as we have more information I'll make sure that I get that out you guys we're here there's going to be a long long long investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.