Activist Freya Aspinall on the importance of returning animals to the wild

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with activist and model Freya Aspinall on her family's organization – the Aspinall Foundation – and their mission of rewilding animals.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live