Transcript for Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car

The lady in the front seat that was pinned. A ticket screaming my baby my baby so. What the backseat and me and some guy that was it. Pulled open the back door Zeus. Kept facing away from the accident. And just talking to him. And then some lady kinda pointed and said. Like don't bring it over you. Everything could. Does happen to me as happened as a direct result of help someone else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.