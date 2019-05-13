Transcript for Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal

A solemn looking Felicity Huffman made her way back to a Boston courthouse amid a sea of cameras holding her brother's hand. Inside she formally pled guilty for her role the so called varsity blues college admissions scandal Kaufman the former Desperate Housewives star is one of 33 parents charged in a bribery scandal. In April she signed a plea deal admitting to paying 151000 dollars to haven't SET proctor correct the answers on her daughter's exam. Improving her daughter's score my 400 points. In an earlier statement Hoffman expressed deep regret and shame writing my daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions this transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty. Hoffman is now facing four to ten months behind bars Angela's a year probation. To 20000 dollar fine. Meanwhile actress Lori Laughlin and a fashion designer husband Austin Agee and newly are choosing to fight the charges they're accused of paying half a million dollars to get their daughters recruited to the USC crew team despite neither of them participate in the sport bullets. Hoffman is acting like someone who's just pled guilty Lori Laughlin is acting like someone who feels like she doesn't belong there. Prosecutors. And judges. Appreciate. Remorse. Court documents previewing the potential evidence including emails and wiretapped calls between Auckland her husband and this man Rick singer. The alleged mastermind the scheme who has since become a cooperating witness. And federal prosecutors are suggesting that more charges could be coming her parents coaches and even some adult children. Reporting in Boston an entry from GE ABC news.

