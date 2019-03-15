Transcript for Advocate for kids with learning disabilities responds to college admissions scandal

There are new concerns that are being raised by the college admissions cheating scandal that we've told you about all week. And I want you to meet Leah Beatty who's a sophomore. At Whitman College in Washington State. Leah has dyslexia and needed extra time like so many students do on the SAT. The difference is she needed it legitimately. Her parents didn't pay for it the way some wealthy parents allegedly did as outlined by prosecutors so Leah why did what happened this week. By as outlined by the FBI in Boston top such a nerve today. So it's such a huge slap in the face to schemes that require accommodations TU. Have a chance at doing their best and doing well. It belittle the system that we eat and rely on. It's patronizing and empowering were either either invalidated track disabilities or call put them. And the latter leads us to being pitied and Katie have the power of distant parent. What was it like for you when you had to go through this whole admissions process take the SAT in the like. Yeah so when I was kind of college I didn't actually have my problem pregnancies yet so I never had a common issues company's entrance exams. I'm but I'm incredibly lucky that the place that happens cheese. You know was quickly recognized me her more than my test scores an active great disability support services system. And academic research that. Looking back I realize how little information about disability support is provided during the colored search. And even if you can find college with adequate resources that isn't guaranteed east since it will come to fruition. Yeah. You know since this scandal broke we've heard from so many parents who said you know my kid actually needs. The extra time a scandal like this is only going to gum up the works what are you hearing from from. From other students about what they've gone through. Yeah aren't. I think it's common misunderstanding of accommodations. The end because of the next candle. And the alleged cheating that came within accommodations. The belief that accommodations regularly service guys. For cheating it's simple. We are ready market price we RD sideways glances went. Where you know go to academic research center to get extra time and now we're honestly concern about Oscar. That people won't believe you when you say. You may need. And a combination. Yeah and accommodations I think the level the playing field they do not get us and unfair advantage. May they generally specific learning disabilities can be distilled down tila. Probably in information processing and production at a comedy should help us win that processing she. Not a contact so. You know allowing eighty's keyboard to type my answers let me focus on the continent the essay about it and the mechanics of putting little but words on the page. I was so then real quick you missed the pitch what do you hope the College Board and other administers of these. A college entry exams will do maybe despite what prosecutors outline this week. I think there could be greater understanding of how. Disability and asked. And with that no better understanding. You know that the legal any lewd acts you know I eight T despite orders and Gottesman teach you about disability east. You know will happen. More solidify and clear. You know her ex right now being eat. But we understand. You know how learn disabilities really fast we can be better and more accurate diagnoses and be more stringent about you know. How weird easing east document. It's live beta is an advocate for students with disabilities and a sophomore at Whitman College in Washington State Rea. Thank you so much for joining us after this college admissions scandal broke this week.

