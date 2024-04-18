After Columbine: Tragedy, trauma and triumph

Columbine shooting survivors are joined by a survivor of the Washington Navy Yard shooting and the Aurora Theater shooting to sit down with ABC’s Morgan Norwood to share their long journey of healing.

April 18, 2024

