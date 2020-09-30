Looking ahead to crucial 1st presidential debate

More
ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd discusses the first presidential debate, and what each candidate needs to do to have a strong performance.
3:56 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Looking ahead to crucial 1st presidential debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:56","description":"ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd discusses the first presidential debate, and what each candidate needs to do to have a strong performance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73325788","title":"Looking ahead to crucial 1st presidential debate","url":"/US/video/ahead-crucial-1st-presidential-debate-73325788"}