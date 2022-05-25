See Never-before-aired video of Jan 6 riot as lawmakers prepare for hearings

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and attorney Jeff Robbins discuss never-before-aired video of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and what is expected to play out in the hearing Thursday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live