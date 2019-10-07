Transcript for Airline apologizes to doctor asked to cover outfit

American Airlines is apologizing after crew members told a doctor to cover up Fisher road took her case against the airline to Twitter she person photos of what she was wearing when she says the crew of the Jamaica to Miami flight told her. She quote couldn't board the flight without putting a jacket over my assets American says it that's fully refund it wrote for her trip. Incredible because Jamaica to Miami both hot destinations. Over the summer and she's in. A rump or that's not even revealing right. Well. So she says she was targeted due to her curvy figure and because her body didn't fit the mold. She's also traveling with her eight year old son. So I'm sure that was quite the ordeal for her son had about she broke humiliated by it as you can imagine and that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.