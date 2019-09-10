Airline employees fired, arrested after punches thrown on jetway

More
A man and woman employed by Republic Airways who got into a fight at Denver International Airport in September have both been charged with assault.
0:17 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Airline employees fired, arrested after punches thrown on jetway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A man and woman employed by Republic Airways who got into a fight at Denver International Airport in September have both been charged with assault.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66151732","title":"Airline employees fired, arrested after punches thrown on jetway","url":"/US/video/airline-employees-fired-arrested-punches-thrown-jetway-66151732"}