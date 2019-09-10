-
Now Playing: 2 airline crew members seen fighting on airport surveillance
-
Now Playing: Airline employees fired, arrested after punches thrown on jetway
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for 6-year-old girl shot in the head
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant may have exposed passengers to Hepatitis A: CDC
-
Now Playing: New York state reports 1st vaping-related death
-
Now Playing: FBI posts serial killer’s jailhouse confessions
-
Now Playing: Key witness in Amber Guyger trial killed in alleged drug deal: Police
-
Now Playing: American hostage held by ISIS still alive: Niger president
-
Now Playing: Couple sentenced to 1 month in prison in Varsity Blues scam
-
Now Playing: Man lies unconscious in parking lot for 7 hours with fire ants on his face
-
Now Playing: 3 suspected in slay of Guyger murder witness
-
Now Playing: Judge declares man who missed jury duty ‘totally rehabilitated’ after 10 days in jail
-
Now Playing: Neil deGrasse Tyson talks Area 51 and aliens
-
Now Playing: Republicans criticize Trump over Syria
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS to hear cases involving LGBTQ workplace discrimination
-
Now Playing: Flickering lights spotted over California
-
Now Playing: Sentencing expected for ‘Hollywood Ripper’ murderer
-
Now Playing: Heavy snow in Dakotas, fire danger in West
-
Now Playing: Southwest pilots sue Boeing for $100M