Transcript for Airlines face looming disaster

Among the many pressing issues and received very little attention amidst the interruptions and pencils during last night's presidential debate. Was the dire state of the economy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent met for an hour and a half today trying to seek a bipartisan compromise on a new massive stimulus. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the sides are quote. Very far apart and hearing those words if you work in the airline industry in particular has to be devastating that's because relief measures that help keep them afloat. Are set to expire tomorrow meaning tens of thousands of jobs. May disappear as well Geovany test reports. They are the workers who have spent a pandemic in the year at airports or taking care of planes. But tonight more than 40000 airline employees are just hours away from losing their jobs. I dreamed of being a flight attendant when I was little girl sit home my chains came trio. I how I James Dobbins so I have been asking myself like what you. Do when you lose your dream job where you go from there on. I don't have any answers right now. And that hole has worked as a flight attendant for united for the past seven years. Her last flight was just a week ago. I asked one of my co workers to take a picture of me as that this is my last time like. Putting honesty a from a commander I Wear my uniform and fight I love my job. Her tears represent real worry just weeks before the pandemic ravaged the airline industry. Paula bought her first house passed October 1. My features like a big black hole there's a lot of innocent people whose lives are being held in the balance and we're on a pacifist right now. Back in March the airlines received 25 billion dollars from the US government from the payroll support program through the cures act but that money runs out tomorrow. The airline industry has been begging lawmakers for more even taking their message to capitol hill's. We must continue oh. And support program they had spent the most effective jobs program crew on a virus release. The most effective use of the public's money. And so on and now seats everyone agrees. Nick Kelly O is CEO of airlines for America which represents the major US airlines and what's going through your mind thinking about the thousands and thousands of employees who are gonna lose their jobs their health insurance. The impact that that's gonna have on their families to those who say that the airlines didn't manage their money correctly from the beginning. What do you say. I would say that that is simply not true the airlines all of them. Would guy said yeah. Fortress balance sheets they and all packed in enough liquidity for an event three times 9/11 33 times three times worse than 9/11. They had all disappeared by April we were flying 94%. From people less people. Then we had them on March 1 that's like 1954. Prior to the jet age. Air travel is down around 70% compared to last year and experts predict it won't return to pre pandemic levels until 20/20 four. Now we're seeing how one family of airline workers is dealing with the cuts. The ericsson's all work for Alaska Airlines. The father Lee is a pilot the mother Brenda is a flight attendant their kids Kaelin and Sidney work at the airline to and in hopes of saving their jobs. Mom and dad took early retirements Lee piloted his last flight this week passing the baton to his son. Who with his co pilot. For the right here for 36 years working. Lian Brenda say they don't regret their decision one bit because they get to watch their children fly the friendly skies to. And inspiring story even in the midst of heartbreak for so many Americans like and that hull who worries about the future of air traffic. That's my. We will be able to come back that lifepoint chain here that I would be able to continue to do that self. I've not how it's been. And that recovery could take years. GO Benitez ABC news New York.

