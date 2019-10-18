Alaska Airlines flight overshoots runway

More
The twin-engine Alaska Airlines flight stopped just short of plunging into the waters of Unalaska Bay.
0:50 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alaska Airlines flight overshoots runway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"The twin-engine Alaska Airlines flight stopped just short of plunging into the waters of Unalaska Bay.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66368643","title":"Alaska Airlines flight overshoots runway","url":"/US/video/alaska-airlines-flight-overshoots-runway-66368643"}