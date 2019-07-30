Transcript for Alleged Capital One hacker identified in one of biggest data breaches ever

I ask you guys you have any Capital One at credit cards it's so that you may have been one. Of more than 100 million people impacted by a newly disclosed data breach the suspect as Seattle area woman arrested yesterday so I want to bring in. Jeremy Kaplan editor in chief of digital trends to break this down Jeremy how do you know if you were in fact one of the people one of the 100 million. That was affected. It's such an enormous number writes yes if you're breathing you've been effective if you've got feels like that we Capital One being one of the country's largest credit card providers. On this that they're gonna notify consumers have been directly impacted. I think this is the large scale of this is probably going to be one of the biggest financial data breaches of all time the large scale. I don't think really tells the whole story a lot of it is going to be credit card applications so bits of your personal data your address whatever they're not gonna tell you about that. He'll tell you if your credit card was compromised if your personal bank account was compromised much more important details like that so look for that email on then react if you get it. So you know I just want to know how these breaches keep happening in what do we know specifically about this suspect this woman. Yeah I kind of want to solve the stop right you feel like that steady drumbeat of data breaches is passed and this one to be fair very unlike the usual one this woman that's already been arrested and fantastic that they were able to move this quickly. She worked for the Amazon. Web services platform that Capital One built its all its operations on sushi actually knew the security system in and out because she helped build it. Which is why she was able to hack into its so effectively and easily. And then bragged about it online like just the kind of thing shouldn't do is a factor right to listen to hackers out there don't brag about it OK you. Right so this is the thing coming you pointed this out to us when Capital One put out the statement they said. No bake it counts forces shut Social Security numbers were compromised. Other then. About a 140000. Social Security numbers and about 80000. Bank account numbers so what do you make and that I mean none compromise except all of these people how. In fury eating is that right that's what gets my goat about this story. If if you're the CEO of a major company news happens to you just fess up and be direct with people about it and this feels like them trying to word their way out of a problem. No no since security numbers were affected. Except for a 140000 people so lots of people actually affected don't try to paper over that just admit it in lots of people reflected. We don't really thought we did anything wrong here but we're sorry about it where we're gonna clean the matter up you could just be honest people understand that and companies trying to. Word their way out of these problems off it just it's maddening. So before we go I just want to ask you how do you protect yourself. From something like this I mean we all use credit cards we all have to put our information in so many different things so many different forms. What's the way to protect yourself well the good news here the silver lining if I can cult that is that the credit card industry is actually gotten very very good about policing itself. So when there are if your if your credit card is compromised for example somebody goes to local deli and runs up under to conduct under pretty dollar for the charges or whatever. You never pay for that almost that Reich says credit card companies are very good at identifying flaws. Proactively calling you when they occur and then wiping them off your balance sheet so even if your card is compromise that would say don't fret too much about it. It's ordinary steps that you should take for data security in this day and age I think are always important. But I don't think people really take extra steps and into credit card company and industry has already done a lot of that for us. All right well again if you get that email I guess people know if something happened yup when they read it. So what I think Gary Kaplan editor in chief of digital trend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.