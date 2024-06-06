Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer charged with 2 additional murders

Rex Heuermann is now charged with the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor and the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, bringing the total to six.

June 6, 2024

