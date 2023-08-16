Alleged murder-suicide leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Victor Nieves, 34, allegedly shot and killed Kim Fairbanks, 52, and injured two children at a home in Springfield, Massachusetts, before turning the gun on himself.

August 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live