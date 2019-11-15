Transcript for Alleged rapist, who 'terrorized' women in '90s, caught with genetic genealogy

Army did just brings great closure really grateful to police spore. Staying along via case concerned citizens like Richard boy you're expressing their gratitude in Montgomery county and in the district for investigators worked together for more than two decades he catches six year old man identified as the Potomac River rapists. I'm disgusted I'm troubled police say Giles Warrick murdered 29 year old Christine merge Dion with a 73 pound rock and attacked at least nine other women. Between 1991. In 1998. In Georgetown Rockville silver spring Germantown Gaithersburg. And north Potomac. The youngest victim was an eighteen year old baby sitter community chorus and a will grieve and we'll wonder about this although there is a sense of closure some are wondering if there are more victims out there. What we're keeping those options open we're not saying that we think that these are the only events that this individual may have been involved in and there are other cases that I wonder about. That have been soul.

