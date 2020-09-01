Alleged ringleader of $400,000 GoFundMe scam hit with federal indictment

More
Mark D'Amico of New Jersey was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and other charges connected to the 2017 scheme.
0:25 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged ringleader of $400,000 GoFundMe scam hit with federal indictment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Mark D'Amico of New Jersey was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and other charges connected to the 2017 scheme.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68175455","title":"Alleged ringleader of $400,000 GoFundMe scam hit with federal indictment","url":"/US/video/alleged-ringleader-400000-gofundme-scam-hit-federal-indictment-68175455"}