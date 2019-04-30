Alleged synagogue shooter pleads not guilty

The 19-year-old man who allegedly unleashed a barrage of gunfire on members of a Southern California synagogue was arraigned Tuesday afternoon as prosecutors released new details of the attack.
0:47 | 04/30/19

