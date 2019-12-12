Transcript for Alleged Texas cop killer arrested

On Tuesday night NASA big police Sargent. Hey let's Sullivan was helping another office conducted traffic. Another officer conduct a traffic stop in the 2000 block of San Sebastian coordinate so bay. The officers determined that the subject of that traffic stop for horse to Wayne Henderson was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor charge for assault of a family member. At the officers attempted to place mr. Henderson in custody. He escaped their rest and got back includes vehicle and drove away at high rates be. During this process mr. Henderson ran over Sargent solid Sullivan causing injuries that proved to be fatal. In the moments that followed we launched a multi agency manhunt for the suspect. Agencies involved in this effort included. The Houston Police Department Webster police department Harris County precinct eight constable the Texas Department of Public Safety. The US marshals and many many more. All of our partners worked hard loosely around the clock whether Harris county sheriff's office investigators to bring this case to justice and they have my sincere gratitude. We also want to think. Our partners at crime stoppers of Houston for their efforts to publicize the case and to offer a significant award and I need a point out as well. That would lead us to the subject was. A tip from priced offers so we really appreciate them. I'm proud of relief to announce that this afternoon the search for our suspect led us to Holman the 4200 block of heritage trail in southeast Houston. Deputy successfully make contact with the suspect and he surrendered without incident. I wanna thank the people of Harris County for rallying together once again to help us make this arrest. Also want to thank our precedents for the outpouring of support we have seen her on sports here's our community. This has been a terrible week for a law enforcement family. Today we set our final goodbyes to Houston police Sargent Christopher Brewster after he was shot to death while investigating a domestic violence call. In the coming days we will come together again to mourn the passing of Nassau bay Sargent Kayla Sullivan's. On behalf of the Harris County law enforcement family I want to think thank you for the outpouring of support for those who put their lives on the line each and every day. To keep our communities safe. I and I have him joined you all to let you know advance this defendant. Has been or is being charged with capital murder now additionally. Other suspects. In case have been charged after the fact suspects his mother. And the mother's boyfriend. Aaron. I have just come from funeral for an Sargent Brewster was almost all these people. None of us can remember a time and here's counting when there's been three cop killers and Harris County Jail at one time. This is not the end. A particular charges in this case we have upgraded the charge to capital murder for the actual defendant mr. Henderson. His mother aided him that night in the skating she is charged with hindering she also lied to the sheriff's deputies that night. Her boyfriend drove a car that helped him escape he is being charged with third degree hindering apprehension. We still have a long time line from that moment to the time we arrested him today. Anyone that helped him during that time he's going to face the same chart. She in the board for and took him from a location close to the scene. Two hotel where he spent the night. She then went to her home. And came into contact with sheriff's deputies immediately when she arrived at her house. She initially told him she didn't even know who mr. Henderson was she finally came to the point that she admitted that he was her son. But said she had no idea where she was we subsequently the sheriff's farm was able to get surveillance footage from that hotel. That showed that less than thirty minutes before she made that statement to the police. She had dropped him off at the hotel so she absolutely knew where she was where he was she helped him escape as did her boyfriend. They both lied to police afterwards. Its definition in her truck where.

