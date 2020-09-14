Alligator relaxes in overflowing waterway during Tropical Storm Sally

More
The alligator was spotted in Naples, Florida.
0:41 | 09/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator relaxes in overflowing waterway during Tropical Storm Sally
Eighty. And new. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The alligator was spotted in Naples, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73004387","title":"Alligator relaxes in overflowing waterway during Tropical Storm Sally","url":"/US/video/alligator-relaxes-overflowing-waterway-tropical-storm-sally-73004387"}