Transcript for Alligator spotted in Chicago lagoon

He's in air somewhere they can be sitting right here where this little piece of wood this vote and then we would even know it. And he can just suddenly sink down as we've been doing he pops up we see him and then he sinks down. That's what's going to make is four foot alligator hiding in Humboldt park lagoon hard to find. They're. As long as he's lingering below the surface catching the non native creature could be difficult. The possibility of catching a glimpse he's drawing quite a crowd. Every time that matter most everybody gets on it you know wishful thinking nothing happens it had trouble Bob around somewhere and haven't seating at. Only a few people have. That for battles a toy a professional photographers key night and early morning pictures caught the attention of police and animal control. Came around to that theory there. And you was surfacing not out away just. Another ahead and part of that say on back now ripped to whale experts are we did try and outsmart the city Gator. Worry me into a cage with fate which could be anything from rats to chicken to fish. And then some help safely secure a wild alligator it's not that easy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.