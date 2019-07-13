Alligator spotted on flooded roadway

More
An alligator was spotted wandering a flooded roadway in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Barry approached the Gulf Coast.
0:44 | 07/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator spotted on flooded roadway
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"An alligator was spotted wandering a flooded roadway in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Barry approached the Gulf Coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64312992","title":"Alligator spotted on flooded roadway","url":"/US/video/alligator-spotted-flooded-roadway-64312992"}