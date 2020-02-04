Alligator takes stroll to empty South Carolina mall

More
A South Carolina resident filmed an alligator casually taking a trip to a vacant mall as it is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
0:40 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator takes stroll to empty South Carolina mall
Hey guys good citizens here well they're ending. We are most Google. It's all they are already beginning. Reclaim its bid. Because after all that really hurt. Quite busy. Usually don't feel. Well. Again he is planning on going crystal out all. Hope it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"A South Carolina resident filmed an alligator casually taking a trip to a vacant mall as it is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69946349","title":"Alligator takes stroll to empty South Carolina mall","url":"/US/video/alligator-takes-stroll-empty-south-carolina-mall-69946349"}