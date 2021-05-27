Transcript for Aloe Blacc performs ‘Other Side’

Aloe black that Boortz soulful and he is nothing short of inspire your so right in here he is performing his song other side. Lows weak food and charities. Didn't need us. A new. You can long. Once did not it's not. Not mask and blue men we're. And then now we'll. Not matter. And move meant news. Gave it will win the stone. We're. You know his. Okay. Friends mole can run. Try to. Song this right. And I. I'm not only. We say. None now. A move okay. Win a I. I may. Okay. Okay. And we get married sitting on his and and we.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.