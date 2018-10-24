Transcript for 'Very possible this is amateur': Retired FBI agent says of suspicious packages found

I want to bring in ABC news contributor Steve Gomez former FBI special agent Steve this would be the fourth package now we also talked about suspicious devices turning up but the Obama's home in Washington Clinton's home. In Westchester county new York and also at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros none of these packages though the described as pipe bomb like. Device is actually exploded why do you think that might be. She will get a good question and that at least something that he's bomb techs that are working on all of these devices. Are looking at I mean there's always the potential. Eat. The deliver. These devices. I'm wanted to care re buddy it could be that it's such an amateur person try and develop these bombs that these could meet some mistake. And didn't signature. Baugh on may need. Arctic Kirk every bomb maker we saw what happened over an arc in Texas. Da bomb maker who is probably viewed at the most prolific lawmaker since Ted Kaczynski. Had to eat balled his signature on the first bomb that you deploy all the way up to about that there's a bomb that we saw out there are so it's very possible that this is an amateur somebody who's developing these bombs. And are trying to deploy them or whether they coop or not to potential here. And that at some point that the bombs may be become more effective and and that one goes on because the acted there is the bomb maker that is still out there. And while investigators are still looking into the possibility all four of these connected are connected what would be your early. Working theory knowing that one was sent to philanthropist political activist who backs democratic candidates two former democratic. Presidents former First Lady Hillary Clinton and now CNN which is one of president trumps favorite targets. Eight dead eight the investigators are a Somali point to look at all or these devices. As being connected they're gonna assume that two proven otherwise. And again we've done. I'm in my New York. Also want to look at RB creek or who were due to buy tickets were sent to kill Hillary Clinton former President Obama a popular George source of political activist and entry and then and a critical look at the political leading of these pork. You know victims basically. And they're ordered. Begun to see that they are aligned with you know or at least you know the three on the individual you know not necessarily but they're going to. Look at how they are retreat in the in the public. And they're articulate think that there is potentially a political arm mold don't want these bombs were to Albert these poor place. And could result they will approach this as a domestic terrorism investigation because there is this potential implement. The war political system special with the election coming up in a couple of weeks. Former special agent with the FBI ABC news contributor Steve Gomez with us live.

