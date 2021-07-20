-
Now Playing: 82-year-old woman set to become oldest US astronaut
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew blast off to edge of space
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos, brother talk Blue Origin launch
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos returns to Earth after successful Blue Origin space flight
-
Now Playing: Blue Origin: Civilians in Space
-
Now Playing: Countdown to launch: Jeff Bezos set for history-making Blue Origin space flight
-
Now Playing: Historic Blue Origin space flight takes off
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos ready for liftoff today
-
Now Playing: Home explosion in Texas caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Judge hands down first major sentence tied to Capitol riot
-
Now Playing: Daily COVID infections up 145% since earlier this month
-
Now Playing: Acid-spraying vinegaroons!
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos jokes with journalists, delivers food ahead of spaceflight
-
Now Playing: Dozens of massive wildfires burn across 13 states
-
Now Playing: DOW plunges in worst day of 2021
-
Now Playing: New crackdowns on masks, guidance for kids contradicts CDC
-
Now Playing: New warning against US visits to UK due to COVID levels