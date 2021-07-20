Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin makes historic flight to edge of space.

More
Bezos, along with a crew of three took a huge step forward in commercial space flight on the first manned Blue Origin space flight.
2:05 | 07/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin makes historic flight to edge of space.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Bezos, along with a crew of three took a huge step forward in commercial space flight on the first manned Blue Origin space flight.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78949024","title":"Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin makes historic flight to edge of space.","url":"/US/video/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-blue-origin-makes-historic-78949024"}