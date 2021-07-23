Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos faces backlash after Amazon comments

The founder of Amazon thanked workers, who have reported poor working conditions and low pay, after his Blue Origin flight.
1:33 | 07/23/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos faces backlash after Amazon comments
This is important. We're going to. Build a road to space. So that when our kids and their kids Kendall future. And. Yeah. We. Ought to think. Every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

