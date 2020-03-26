Transcript for Amazon suspends thousands of accounts for coronavirus price gouging

Everything is just ridiculous price. Susie not has been frustrated during this pandemic. She frequently shops on Amazon for groceries and other items. But recently she claims the prices haven't been the saint. For example she was shopping for Cheerios to buy for her husband in sought most of the boxes were sold out. Except unavailable. Not available to stop and that outside and box that it looked edit it raises. Seventy dollars and fourteen cents. Or two boxes. And she's not alone multiple people have been taking a social media claiming they've seen prices skyrocket. It's white Amazon a suspended nearly 4000 accounts for allegedly price gouging customers and things like cereal and emergency powder. Supplies and thinker in out placed a three times the price. We reached out to Amazon and no one got back to us but earlier this week it posted to their company block saying they are quote. Making clear to all of our sellers our longstanding policies that ensure fair pricing. Monitoring our stores 24/7. Through both automated and manual means and aggressively removing bad actors and offers. Collaborating with federal state and local law enforcement agencies and policy makers to hold price gouge is accountable. State focused on our customers at protecting their interests. Not hopes Amazon will continue to stock up on goods and get rid of people taking advantage of this and Dan. Fate need to go away that's just not right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.