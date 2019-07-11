Transcript for Amber Alert issued for missing Florida 5-year-old

More at seven point two police officers were called to and address some ivy street 600 block eastward. Upon arrival. They met with ms. Rihanna Williams. This Rihanna Williams said that she got this morning knows that her back door was unlocked and her house. And what she checked her daughter's bedroom. Looking for little Taylor Taylor was was actually going. So what we've been doing throughout the day we've we've been searching several different locations locations we've. We've been around here. One square mile. Out from where we are now in each direction. Sir several hundred houses or door. We also have searched an area. I'll sell side boulevard it's a previous address from its Williams. In the event that somehow Taylor found her way back in that direction. We've we hurt we still searching that area. Four. In hopes he'll be fine Taylor. Taylor's the most important thing here right now. We are very concerned. What we are going to search we will continue to search throughout the night. And in hopes funding locating. Without our answering questions that you may you lead he would. We have actually to be honest with no idea. We hope we're hoping she's not alone in this seat and it into and we hope that it if she is with a family member or friend we're begging we're asking. That you would reach out to a six B 0050911. Just give us a call let us know that Taylor said. That's our biggest and so. I'll tell you this way we are going to invest this investigate this case we're going to be very though how we do it. We're gonna investigated and we're not the rule anything out. Home we're gonna. Check all angles at this point. We're still concerned about Taylor and we will continue to look at what you want Taylor horrible and it won't say we approach these investigations. In a manner. That won't help us to be able to. Determine whether it is foul play in the long run. As as it stands right now because of her aides and we have not found her. We are concerned but we're gonna do to you because. She's missing and we think she maybe somewhere along we want me to talk we have approximately hundreds we will officers here this location. FT LE. FBI. More units. I'm sort mounted units. Thrown units are our air unit and 64 other officers out of the apartment complex all self double.

