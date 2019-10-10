Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina

More
Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted Wednesday evening from Greensboro.
0:38 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina
A. Need moon. And. And. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted Wednesday evening from Greensboro. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66185426","title":"Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina","url":"/US/video/amber-alert-issued-year-girl-north-carolina-66185426"}