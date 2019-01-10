Transcript for Amber Guyger found guilty of murder

We the jury unanimously find the defendant. Amber kayaker guilty of murder. A striking decision in a case that captured the nation's attention today a jury found amber Geiger guilty of murder. Throughout the trial the former Dallas police officer maintains she mistakenly walked into both in John's apartment last year thinking it was hers. And believing he was an intruder fatally shot at an attic body. Capturing the moments after she opened fire. During the seven day trial Geiger taking the stand in her own defense he. I claiming she you'd feared for her life. If you're. But prosecutors say Geiger was distracted that night sending racy messages to her former partner who was Mary. Also claiming she missed obvious signs she was on the wrong floor for building this is. We pictures walks. Too bad for your own but I. Tigers' defense attorneys highlighting dozens of instances where other residents went to the wrong door India controversial move Monday invoking the castle doctrine which gives people the right to defend themselves in their own homes even know Geiger wasn't in her apartment. The judge allowing the argument to continue despite outrage from prosecutors. Captures. Now that amber Geiger has been convicted of murder she awaits her sentence she faces 599. Years in prison. Cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.