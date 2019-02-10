Transcript for Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years in prison

We the jury find unanimously. That the defendant did not harm the death of Pope and John while under the immediate influence of satin passion. Arising from inadequate cars and assess the defendants promised me. Eighteen years imprisonment and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in addition we assessed a fine of zero dollars. And it's signed by the presiding juror.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.