-
Now Playing: Lead investigator in wrong-apartment killing says former cop didn't commit a crime
-
Now Playing: Body camera footage reveals moments after Dallas apartment shooting
-
Now Playing: Day Two: former Dallas police officer on trial
-
Now Playing: Why optimism could be good for your heart
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests to see if hiding likes changes users engagement
-
Now Playing: Amber Guyger testifies in wrong-apartment murder trial
-
Now Playing: Red panda cub attempts obstacle course
-
Now Playing: 91-year-old widower attacked while visiting late wife's grave
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers union vote to strike if deal isn’t reached
-
Now Playing: Elk rams into crowd, residents warned to stay away
-
Now Playing: Siegfried and Roy greet fans at their Las Vegas ‘Secret Garden’
-
Now Playing: Vaping illnesses increase all over the country
-
Now Playing: Acting DNI explains handling of whistleblower complaint
-
Now Playing: Running across America for change
-
Now Playing: Shooting death of South Carolina postal worker sparks massive investigation
-
Now Playing: Detective fired for sending inappropriate messages to alleged sexual assault victim
-
Now Playing: 2 California cops back on duty after fatally shooting unarmed black man in 2018
-
Now Playing: Airline bag handler arrested for alleged $250K heist
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
-
Now Playing: 3rd parent sentenced to prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal