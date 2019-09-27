Transcript for Amber Guyger testifies in wrong-apartment murder trial

Friday a trembling amber Geiger taking the stand in her own defense the former Dallas police officer at times overwhelmed with emotion during her testimony. Oh. Tigers accused of killing a neighbor inside his apartment last year her defense attorneys arguing the shooting happened after she'd uttered it unlocked door on the wrong floor of her apartment complex. Following a fourteen hour work shift. Today Geiger reenacting the moments she pulled the trigger. Your hand but here. Oh. Geiger maintained she thought the victim 26 year old both and John was an intruder in her apartment. And they testified she thought he was going to kill her if John was reportedly unarmed and eating ice cream inside his apartment when Geiger and Turk. Today Geiger said she tried performing a little CPR after she'd shot John but during cross examination admitted she frequently stop to figure out where she was. And also attacked her partner with whom she was having an affair the prosecutors' questioning why Geiger didn't take more thorough steps to provide first aid. After she'd realized she'd made a mistake. These are reasonable he didn't use this. This step right here which is just aren't. To control dramatically. Never crossed my mind. Any questions since amber Geiger is charged with murder if she's convicted she faces five to 99 years in prison. Cover all ABC news New York.

