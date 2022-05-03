Amber Heard details alleged graphic abuse in second day of testimony

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on Amber Heard’s second day of testimony in her defamation trial, recounting an alleged fight with ex-husband Johnny Depp in Australia in graphic terms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live