Transcript for AMC offers private theater rentals for $99

You an option to rent an entire screening room AMC has announced plans to let people book an auditorium for just 99 bucks the renters. Don't have to sit alone they can invite up to twenty other people eat popcorn is not included. And for the blockbusters the rental fee can increase to 349 dollars the deal is available across the continental US. Except for New York so not necessarily to a theater near you for treating. It somewhere you get the idea they are any governor announcing that he can reopen the theaters in the suburbs beginning next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.