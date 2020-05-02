Transcript for ‘The American adventure has only just begun': Trump

Has the world bears witness tonight. America is a land of heroes. Is a place where greatness is board. We're destinies are forged and where legends. Come to life. This is the home of Thomas Edison and Teddy Roosevelt. Of many great generals including Washington. Her she'd Patton and MacArthur. This is the home of Abraham Lincoln Frederick Douglass. Emilia Earhart. Harriet Tubman the Wright Brothers. Neil Armstrong and so many more. This is the country where children learn names like quieter. Davy Crockett. And Annie Oakley. This is the place. Where the pilgrims landed at Plymouth. And where Texas patriots made their last stand at the alma. Beautiful beautiful alum law. The American nation was carved out of the vast frontier by the toughest. Strongest. Fiercest. And most determined men and women. Ever to walk on the face of the earth. Our ancestors braved the unknown. Tame the wilderness. Said all the wild west lifted millions from poverty disease and hunger. Vanquish tyranny and fascism. I should the world to new heights of science and medicine. Laid down the railroads. Dugout the canals. Raised up to skyscrapers. And ladies and gentlemen our ancestors built. The most exceptional republic. Ever to exist in all of human history. And we are making ended greater than ever before. This is there are glorious and magnificent inheritance. We are Americans. We are pioneers. We are the pathfinder's. We settle the new world. We built the modern world and we change history forever by embracing the eternal truth that everyone is made equal. By the hand of almighty god. America is the place where anything can happen. America is the place where anyone can rise. And here. On this land on this soil. On this continent the most incredible dreams come true. This nation is our campus. And this country is our masterpiece. We look at tomorrow. And see unlimited frontiers. Just waiting to be explored. Our brightest discoveries. Are not yet known. Our most thrilling stories. Are not yet told. A grand is Germany's. Are not yet made. The American age. The American ethic. She American adventure. Has only just begun. Our spirit is still young. The sun is still rising. God's grace is still shining. And my fellow Americans. The best is yet to come. I got. A but in terms election year. Suited me.

