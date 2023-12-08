American families holding out hope for US to help those stuck in Gaza

Hundreds of Americans are still stuck in Gaza caught in the crossfire and Susan Abdelsalam joins "The Big Story" to discuss what’s being done to get her husband out of Gaza.

December 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live