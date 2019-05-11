Transcript for American family killed in ambush in Mexico

All right guys we moved to a very tragic story a massacre yesterday in northern Mexico. I'm at least nine members of a prominent Mormon family killed by gunmen thought to be a part. Of organized crime so our curator rowdy and joins us now. Cured I'm glad he here because the. Gets really horrifying story can believe this is a family or group of families that were traveling by convoy through northern Mexico they live that they've lived there for a couple decades. And they were attacked by gunman we don't exactly know who it was the film is blaming cartel members for the for the attack but the Mexican government confirmed that nine people were killed we believe that almost all of them if not all of them were American citizens. There were three adults six children and several children injured as well including one boy who was the oldest of the group. And after the shooting happened. Was able to get some of the other kids to go hide in some trees and then run for help. It's it's surreal it's crazy do we know if this was intentional. We don't know we don't know a lot about this is just happened yesterday. The family seems to think that they may have. Bid mistaken for somebody who was traveling along that same route they were traveling in suburban. But we don't know the government. Was asked about that this morning they don't know either you know it's part of it an area that's controlled by several cartels. We know that these routes these drug smuggling routes towards the US border this happens to hundred miles south of the Arizona border. These are really lucrative routes for some of these cartels and we know they're fighting over those routes. And so it's possible that he'll be live in the area and do the area very well they may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's really sad it's unbelievable. President trump had tweeted yesterday saying he wanted to help. Eradicate in wage war on the cartels but do we know what the Mexican government is doing to combat all of this. Yeah and it's actually been very controversial they may remember a couple weeks ago there was that shoot out. In Sinaloa when the Mexican government tried to go after the son of el chop who's a notorious. Boss of the Sinaloa cartel. And they were essentially who repelled by that cartel gunmen on the streets after this ferocious gun battle these cartels really operate with impunity in large parts of Mexico. We've seen the death told spiral. Throughout that country. Ordinary Mexicans getting caught up in the violence. And so this new government is actually tried little bit more hands off approach where they don't want this bloodshed in the streets but it's obviously controversial. Because the death shall continues to climb. It's absolutely it's terrifying it's scary but we appreciate you giving us what you know cure to rowdy and joining us right now thank you so much good to see you.

