American fertility rate hits 30-year low

More
A new report found that American women are not having enough babies to replace the current population.
0:42 | 01/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American fertility rate hits 30-year low

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60345793,"title":"American fertility rate hits 30-year low","duration":"0:42","description":"A new report found that American women are not having enough babies to replace the current population.","url":"/US/video/american-fertility-rate-hits-30-year-low-60345793","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.