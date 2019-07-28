Americans largely splintered on impeaching Trump

More
A poll, conducted using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel, sought public opinions following six hours of questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller.
0:50 | 07/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans largely splintered on impeaching Trump
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"A poll, conducted using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel, sought public opinions following six hours of questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64609876","title":"Americans largely splintered on impeaching Trump ","url":"/US/video/americans-largely-splintered-impeaching-trump-64609876"}