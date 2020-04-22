Americans stranded overseas and on the sea

More
The long journey home continues for some Americans after the COVID-19 outbreak.
4:18 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans stranded overseas and on the sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:18","description":"The long journey home continues for some Americans after the COVID-19 outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70278847","title":"Americans stranded overseas and on the sea","url":"/US/video/americans-stranded-overseas-sea-70278847"}